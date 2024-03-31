Gilberto Ramirez Triumphs Over Arsen Goulamirian, Claims WBA Cruiserweight Title in Historic Win

Gilberto Ramirez's quest for boxing supremacy reached a new peak as he clinched the WBA (Super) cruiserweight title, defeating Arsen Goulamirian with a unanimous points victory in California. The esteemed event not only marked Ramirez's ascension as a two-division world champion but also engraved his name as the first Mexican to secure titles in both the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions. This pivotal match, held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, concluded with all three judges unanimously favoring Ramirez (118-110), propelling his record to an impressive 46 wins and one defeat.

Path to Victory

Ramirez, known for his exceptional ring IQ and movement, showcased a dominant performance against Goulamirian, who suffered his first career defeat in this high-stakes bout. Despite Goulamirian's resilience and powerful strikes, Ramirez's strategic maneuvering and sharp hitting dictated the pace, securing him the victory. This fight not only highlighted Ramirez's skill set but also his determination to make history in the sport.

Historic Achievement

The significance of Ramirez's victory extends beyond the ring. By capturing the WBA cruiserweight title, he has broken barriers for Mexican boxers, achieving what none have before in the cruiserweight division. This win not only elevates his status within the boxing community but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring boxers in Mexico and beyond, proving that with talent and perseverance, boundaries can indeed be broken.

What Lies Ahead

With this monumental victory under his belt, Ramirez's future in boxing looks brighter than ever. As a two-division world champion, his potential matchups are vast, promising more thrilling encounters in the ring. The boxing world eagerly awaits his next move, as Ramirez continues to build on his legacy, aiming for greater heights and possibly more historic wins in his illustrious career.