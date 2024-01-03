Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks’ Championship Aspirations, Fans React

In a recent podcast episode, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas voiced doubts about the championship aspirations of the New York Knicks. Pointing to the need for players of higher caliber, he suggested that the Knicks would need to acquire talents like Jalen Green from the Houston Rockets or Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves to become authentic contenders.

Arenas’s Critique and Fan Reaction

Arenas stated that while the Knicks have a few decent players, they require more to ascend to a higher level of competition. This critique sparked a reaction from NBA fans who responded with sarcastic remarks on social media. Many fans questioned his assessment of Jalen Green as a ‘real superstar’ and defended the Knicks’ current roster, which includes players like Jalen Brunson.

Knicks’ Trading Decisions

Arenas criticized the New York Knicks’ trading decisions, expressing skepticism about the team’s spending and calling for a significant trade move. He questioned the team’s financial decisions and emphasized the need for a game-changing player like Green or Edwards on the court. The Knicks, who have been active in the trade market, recently made a major move in acquiring OG Anunoby. With first-round picks and other assets still in their possession, they are reportedly still exploring the trade market for another impactful trade.

Support for Jalen Green

Despite the criticism, Houston Rockets’ guard Jalen Green has been receiving support from his teammates amid his scoring struggles. After a period of low scoring, Green rebounded with two consecutive 20-plus point games. Teammates like Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun acknowledged Green’s rough patch but emphasized his importance to the team and expressed confidence in his ability to overcome challenges.