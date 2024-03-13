Gilas Youth Star Zain Mahmood Boosts UST Roster for UAAP Season 87

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers have secured a significant boost for their UAAP Season 87 campaign by officially adding Filipino-Canadian big man Zain Mahmood, a standout from the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team, to their lineup. UST's head coach, Pido Jarencio, hailed Mahmood's arrival as a major addition, emphasizing his skills and size as critical assets for the team's future success.

Advertisment

Strategic Recruitment Move

Mahmood, who shone at Maranatha High School in California and represented the Philippines at the 2022 Fiba Asia Under-18 Championship in Qatar, brings a wealth of international experience. Averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in the tournament, his performances highlighted his potential as a significant contributor to the Growling Tigers. Alongside Mahmood, UST has also welcomed Brix Verzosa, a promising center who adds further depth to the team's frontcourt.

Filling the Gaps

Advertisment

Last season, UST struggled with their interior defense and rebounding, an issue Jarencio is keen to address with these new signings. Beyond their immediate impact, the development of players like Mahmood and Verzosa is crucial for UST's long-term competitiveness in the league. Their presence is expected to fortify the team's front line, previously considered a weak point, and provide a stronger foundation for the team's overall strategy.

Looking Ahead

With the addition of high-caliber players such as Zain Mahmood and Brix Verzosa, UST's prospects in the upcoming UAAP season appear significantly brighter. These strategic recruitment decisions demonstrate the team's commitment to building a competitive squad capable of challenging for honors. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on these young talents to see if they can live up to the expectations and lead UST to greater heights.