Gilas Women's Streak Ends in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Quarters Against Chinese Taipei

MANILA — The Gilas Pilipinas Women's team faced a significant setback as their journey in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup concluded on Sunday. Despite a strong start, the Filipina squad, led by Jhaz Joson and under the guidance of coach Eric Altamirano, succumbed to Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, ending the game with a score of 19-9. This marked the end of their impressive run in Singapore, which had previously seen them dominate in both the qualifying and pool rounds.

Advertisment

Early Lead Dissipates

The Gilas Women initially held promise, securing a 5-4 lead early in the game, thanks to key plays from Kaye Pingol and Camille Clarin. However, Chinese Taipei quickly turned the tide with a decisive five-point run, creating a gap the Filipina team could not bridge. Despite efforts from Mikka Cacho to halt Taipei's momentum, players Hung-Ting Kuo and Chieh Chen propelled their team forward, widening their lead and ultimately sealing the victory for Chinese Taipei.

Impressive Journey Halted

Advertisment

Prior to this setback, the Gilas Pilipinas Women had showcased their strength and teamwork, tallying significant victories against several teams including Tahiti, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Malaysia. These wins had elevated the team's status and raised hopes for a deep tournament run. The loss to Chinese Taipei, however, highlighted the challenges and intensity of the competition at the Asia Cup level.

Men's Team Also Faces Defeat

In parallel, the Gilas Pilipinas Men's team also concluded their campaign in the Asia Cup, facing defeats against both Australia and Japan. The men's squad, comprising Yutien Andrada, Joseph Sedurifa, Chester Saldua, and Ping Exciminiano and led by coach Mau Belen, could not secure a win in their tournament outings. This double setback for the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup underscores the high level of competition and the relentless nature of international 3x3 basketball.

The conclusion of both the Gilas Women's and Men's teams' journeys in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup serves as a poignant reminder of the highs and lows of international competition. While the defeat is undoubtedly disappointing, the experience gained and the spirit demonstrated by both teams provide a solid foundation for future challenges. As the dust settles on this chapter, the focus will inevitably shift towards preparation and building upon the lessons learned for upcoming international engagements.