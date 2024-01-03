GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years

Ending a 61-year long drought, GILAS Pilipinas, the Philippine national basketball team, clinched a historic victory at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, marking their first Asiad basketball gold medal in over six decades. The team’s triumph, despite facing numerous hurdles such as a rushed team formation and a last-minute switch to coach Tim Cone, is a testament to their resilience and determination.

Defying the Odds

In a journey that began with a preliminary round loss to Jordan, the team persevered, inching their way towards the finals. They stunned the defending champions China in the semifinals with a narrow two-point win, setting the stage for a dramatic finale. In the finals, GILAS Pilipinas avenged their earlier loss to Jordan, securing an emphatic victory with a score of 80-70.

A Victory For The Ages

This victory has not only ended a long-standing drought but has also reignited pride in Philippine basketball and highlighted its standing in Asia. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is still in the process of identifying a head coach and resolving the national team’s composition. The team’s calendar for international tournaments officially kicks off in February with the first qualification window for the next Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

Honor and Recognition

In recognition of their historic achievement, the team will be honored with the President’s Award at the San Miguel Corporation (SMC)-PSA Annual Awards Night on January 29. The gala night, backed by numerous sports organizations and companies in the Philippines, is a testament to the country’s enduring love for the game and its heroes.