en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Gilas Pilipinas’ Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA’s Anti-Doping Requirements

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Gilas Pilipinas’ Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA’s Anti-Doping Requirements

Justin Brownlee, a naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas, has completed the necessary documentation required by FIBA following a positive anti-doping test result for carboxy-THC, a substance related to cannabis use.

This incident took place during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, a milestone event where Gilas Pilipinas clinched the men’s basketball gold medal, breaking a 61-year title drought for the country.

FIBA’s Anti-Doping Measures and Brownlee’s Compliance

Brownlee’s test, which took place on October 7, 2023, marked a significant moment in his career. Since then, he has refrained from playing, including not participating in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup. This decision, seen as a proactive measure, has been crucial, as the time elapsed from the test is being counted as time served.

Anticipation for FIBA’s Decision

The President of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Al Panlilio, discussed the situation on Noli Eala’s Power and Play sports program. He conveyed a sense of anticipation and hope for a short suspension and the possibility of Brownlee’s return for the next competitive window. The basketball community, as well as fans, are now awaiting FIBA’s final decision on the matter.

Potential Impact on Future Games

As the Philippines’ national basketball team is preparing for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifier for 2025, the outcome of this situation will have significant implications. Brownlee’s presence on the team has been instrumental, having played a key role in leading Gilas Pilipinas to victory at the Asian Games. His potential absence could reshape the dynamics of the team, underlining the importance of FIBA’s decision.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
17 mins ago
Palawan: A Rising Star in TripAdvisor's Trending Destinations for 2024
Adding another feather to its cap, the Philippines’ Palawan Island has secured a spot in TripAdvisor’s top 10 trending destinations for 2024. Situated in the fourth position, Palawan’s inclusion amplifies the rising interest in Asian travel, as the continent dominates the list with eight out of 10 entries. This tilt towards Asian destinations opens a
Palawan: A Rising Star in TripAdvisor's Trending Destinations for 2024
Inclusive Musical 'Prinsipe Bahaghari' Showcases Differently-Abled Performers
24 mins ago
Inclusive Musical 'Prinsipe Bahaghari' Showcases Differently-Abled Performers
AllHome Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Raffle Promo
26 mins ago
AllHome Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Raffle Promo
Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles
17 mins ago
Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles
Economist Lauds Philippine Economy Under Marcos Jr.'s Administration
18 mins ago
Economist Lauds Philippine Economy Under Marcos Jr.'s Administration
OFWs in Las Piñas Complain Against Cargo Forwarding Company Over Balikbayan Boxes
19 mins ago
OFWs in Las Piñas Complain Against Cargo Forwarding Company Over Balikbayan Boxes
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
29 seconds
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
40 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
55 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
58 seconds
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
1 min
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app