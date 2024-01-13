Gilas Pilipinas’ Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA’s Anti-Doping Requirements

Justin Brownlee, a naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas, has completed the necessary documentation required by FIBA following a positive anti-doping test result for carboxy-THC, a substance related to cannabis use.

This incident took place during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, a milestone event where Gilas Pilipinas clinched the men’s basketball gold medal, breaking a 61-year title drought for the country.

FIBA’s Anti-Doping Measures and Brownlee’s Compliance

Brownlee’s test, which took place on October 7, 2023, marked a significant moment in his career. Since then, he has refrained from playing, including not participating in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup. This decision, seen as a proactive measure, has been crucial, as the time elapsed from the test is being counted as time served.

Anticipation for FIBA’s Decision

The President of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Al Panlilio, discussed the situation on Noli Eala’s Power and Play sports program. He conveyed a sense of anticipation and hope for a short suspension and the possibility of Brownlee’s return for the next competitive window. The basketball community, as well as fans, are now awaiting FIBA’s final decision on the matter.

Potential Impact on Future Games

As the Philippines’ national basketball team is preparing for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifier for 2025, the outcome of this situation will have significant implications. Brownlee’s presence on the team has been instrumental, having played a key role in leading Gilas Pilipinas to victory at the Asian Games. His potential absence could reshape the dynamics of the team, underlining the importance of FIBA’s decision.