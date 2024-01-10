Giants' Punter Jamie Gillan Honored as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

With a booming leg and laser precision, New York Giants' punter Jamie Gillan, popularly known as 'The Scottish Hammer,' has made a lasting impression this NFL season. In recognition of his dominant performance during Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Gillan has been honored as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. This accolade marks the second time in his career that Gillan has received this prestigious award, the first being in Week 2 of the 2019 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Gillan's Game-Changing Performance

The Giants' 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was significantly influenced by Gillan's exceptional punting. He punted five times, with four landing inside the 20-yard line. His punts averaged 45.6 yards gross and 44.0 yards net, with his longest punt soaring 55 yards down the field. His consistent performance helped the Giants secure a favorable field position, significantly shaping the game's outcome.

A Season of Records

Throughout the 2023 season, Gillan has continually showcased his exceptional skills. From his 95 punts, a remarkable 35 were skillfully placed inside the 20-yard line, a feat that led the NFC. These impressive figures also included a franchise single-season record for net average, further cementing Gillan's reputation as a reliable and game-changing punter.

Giants' Special Teams Shine

Gillan is the third player from the Giants to be recognized with the Player of the Week award this season. He follows in the footsteps of punt returner Gunner Olszewski in Week 17 and quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14. This achievement underscores the significant impact of special teams players in securing victories and shaping game outcomes. The Giants also achieved a unique feat by having different players named Special Teams Player of the Week in consecutive weeks, a distinction last held by the 2020 New England Patriots.