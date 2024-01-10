Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview

In a significant shift in the management landscape of Watford FC, Gianluca Nani has reassumed the mantle of sporting director. This marks Nani’s second spell with the club, a return that comes nearly a month after the departure of his predecessor, Cristiano Giaretta, who left for Pafos, a Cypriot First Division team.

Nani’s Relationship with Watford FC

Nani’s first tenure as the sporting director of Watford FC was during a pivotal period for the club. He played a crucial role during the Pozzo family’s acquisition of the club in 2012, a turning point in the club’s history. After serving the club for two seasons, Nani exited prior to the 2014/15 season.

Nani’s Return and Perspective

With Nani back in the sporting director’s chair, the club and its fans are eager to understand his perspective on his return and his vision for Watford FC. To shed light on these and more, The Watford Observer has secured an exclusive four-part interview with Nani. The first segment of this in-depth conversation is scheduled to be published on The Watford Observer’s website later today.

