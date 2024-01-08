en English
Local News

Ghetto Park Forges Ahead with Development Plans Despite Grant Setback

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Despite the disappointment of missing out on a crucial grant funding round, Ghetto Park, a popular youth-focused recreational facility in Grimsby, is set to continue its development plans in 2024. The park, known for its skateboard and BMX facilities, celebrated a decade of operation recently, attracting thousands of young enthusiasts, particularly during the festive season.

The Funding Conundrum

In a recent bid for financial support for expansion, the park’s directors applied for an £800,000 grant, intending to install new shutters and add a café to the premises. However, their application was unsuccessful. In contrast, other local initiatives – Horizon Youth Zone, Trin youth centre, and Fusion Centre Gym, received grants totaling a staggering £9.7 million.

A Silver Lining

Despite the setback, Ghetto Park managed to secure a separate grant of £2,500 from the Humber Gateway Fund. This funding is earmarked for a new ‘resi-ramp’, a significant safety feature for riders. Further, plans are afoot to revamp the ‘Young Ghetto’ area, making it more appealing to toddler groups.

Local Response

Local councillor, Steve Beasant, expressed disappointment over the missed funding opportunity for Ghetto Park. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the park’s contribution to the East Marsh area and the positive impact it has on the local youth community.

Meanwhile, the other beneficiaries of the grant money, Horizon Youth Zone and the Trin youth centre, are gearing up for significant expansions. Horizon Youth Zone is slated to open next year, offering a variety of facilities for young people. Trin is set to receive a new sports facility, including a boxing gym and other amenities. The construction, expected to begin in August, is likely to last 10-12 months and result in the creation of 15 new jobs.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

