Ghaqliet Sportivi Nazzjonali: Malta's National Sports Awards Announce Semi-Finalists

In a significant event that marks the recognition of outstanding athleticism, the semi-finalists for the 64th edition of Malta's national sports awards, the Ghaqliet Sportivi Nazzjonali, were announced on TVM Sports. The revelation was made by Sandro Micallef, president of the Ghaqda Gurnalisti Sport, and general secretary Lorraine Cunningham.

Semi-Finalists Unveiled

The highly anticipated list of semi-finalists includes prominent figures from the Maltese sports community. Football players Teddy Teuma and Haley Bugeja, shooters Clive Farrugia and Marlon Attard, and weightlifter Tenishia Thornton are among the notable contenders. The selection process was rigorous, as nominees were carefully chosen by a jury of sports journalists from a pool of candidates put forward by local sports organizations.

GSSE Medallists in the Spotlight

Adding a layer of intrigue to the event, the sportsman of the year category sees the inclusion of 2023 GSSE medallists Marlon Attard and Clive Farrugia, along with long-distance runner Jordan Gusman. Their inclusion not only validates their exceptional performances but also highlights their potential to clinch the coveted title.

Symbol of Sporting Excellence

The Ghaqliet Sportivi Nazzjonali has stood as a beacon of recognition for Maltese athletes over the years. It casts a spotlight on the achievements of these sportsmen and sportswomen, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and contribution to the sports sector. Receiving a nomination is a prestigious honor in itself, amplifying the significance of these awards within the Maltese sports community.