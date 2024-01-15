en English
Africa

Ghana’s Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Ghana’s Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset

Shockwaves rippled through the African football community when Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Ghana national team, was reportedly attacked by an irate fan in the aftermath of a shocking defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The incident, which unfolded in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, followed Ghana’s surprising 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening group game. The assault, a stark reflection of the raw emotions football can evoke, allegedly occurred outside the team’s hotel.

Unraveling the Incident

The assailant, whose identity remains undisclosed, was reportedly apprehended by the Ivorian Police. The Ghana Football Association, as of yet, has chosen to remain silent on the incident. The incident, a dark and unexpected twist in the narrative of Afcon, paints a grim picture of the pressures and expectations that come with leading a national team, especially one with a rich football heritage like Ghana.

Hughton’s Journey to Ghana

Chris Hughton, 65, assumed the role of technical director for the Ghana national team in February 2022, and a year later, he was appointed as the head coach. His ties to Ghana are deeply personal – his father was a Ghanaian. A seasoned manager, Hughton led Norwich City to an impressive 11th place finish in the Premier League in his first season. However, the threat of relegation led to his dismissal in the 2013-14 season. His managerial prowess also found success with Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

The Upset at Afcon

The loss to Cape Verde, a nation that has only qualified for Afcon four times, was a significant upset. Ghana, a four-time Afcon champion, now faces an uphill battle in their pursuit of a fifth title. The incident with Hughton adds a layer of complexity to their campaign, raising questions about the impact of this event on the team’s morale and performance in the upcoming games.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

