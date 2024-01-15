en English
Africa

Ghana’s Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON 2023). This marks a significant early setback for the Black Stars, who are usually one of the powerhouses in the competition.

Unexpected results in the AFCON 2023 opener

The match, which was the beginning of the tournament for both teams, saw Cape Verde take an early lead. Ghana managed to equalize in the second half through Alexander Djiku, but a late-game goal from Cape Verde’s Garry Rodrigues secured the victory. This result leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group B, while Cape Verde moves to the top with three points.

Ghana’s Black Stars facing challenges

The defeat adds to Ghana’s recent struggles in the AFCON games, having won only one of their last eight matches. This puts immense pressure on Ghana as they now have to regroup and focus on their upcoming match against Egypt to improve their chances of progressing in the tournament.

Implications for the teams and the tournament

The victory for Cape Verde gives them an advantageous start in the group stages and will undoubtedly boost their morale. For Ghana, the defeat is a crucial talking point for fans and analysts alike. It could have implications for the team’s strategies moving forward and could potentially affect the team’s morale. However, the tournament is far from over, and the Black Stars have ample opportunities to bounce back.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Africa

