Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

A Ghanaian man, popularly known as DNA, is embarking on an unprecedented quest to etch his name into the annals of the Guinness World Records. His challenge? To clock the fastest time driving in reverse over a distance of 16.6 kilometers. This daring initiative was sparked by the attempts of other record chasers, namely Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa, igniting DNA’s competitive spirit.

Chasing the Record

The current record is held by an Indian man, Chandramouli, who marked his territory in the record books in September 2022 by covering the distance in a brisk 30 minutes. As DNA gears up to dethrone Chandramouli, he has been dedicating his time to rigorous training, practicing his reverse driving skills to perfection.

Aiming for Guinness

DNA plans to petition the Guinness World Records for approval to make his audacious attempt. He has already demonstrated a taste of his prowess in a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, which showed DNA performing a trial run on an empty road. This video has sparked intrigue and anticipation among his followers.

The Cooking Marathon

In a tangentially related story, Chef Failtu Abdul has been sharing her experiences from a 10-day cooking marathon in Tamale. She detailed the meals she prepared and the number of plates served, triggering a wave of positive reactions from social media users. This culinary endurance feat has added an interesting dimension to the landscape of record-breaking attempts in Ghana.

In unrelated news, American actor Hisham Tawfiq, known for his role in NBC’s The Blacklist, has revealed that he visited Ghana. He made the journey after his ancestry DNA results pointed to Ghanaian roots. Tawfiq expressed his desire to show his son his heritage and expressed confidence in the longevity of his character on The Blacklist, attributing it to the massive support from his African fans.