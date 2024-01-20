Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions

The football community was taken aback when Daniel Amartey, a Ghanaian player who plays as a centre-back for Besiktas, recently erased all content related to the Ghana national team from his Instagram account. This puzzling move comes just as Ghana is gearing up for its pivotal 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Mozambique.
Dwindling Playing Time
Amartey, who had been relegated to the bench during the tournament's previous matches against Cape Verde and Egypt, has stirred up a flurry of questions with his sudden withdrawal from social media. The exact motive behind this abrupt move remains a mystery, although the speculation is rife that it might stem from his dissatisfaction over the reduced playing time.
The Rise of Mohammed Salisu
Once a key player in the qualifiers, Amartey seems to have lost his starting role to Mohammed Salisu, who made a triumphant return to the team after a period of absence. This shift in the team's dynamics, coupled with Amartey's recent social media activity, paints an intriguing picture of the internal workings of the team as they prepare for a crucial game.
Amartey's Legacy and Ghana's Aspirations
Since making his debut in 2015, Amartey has made substantial contributions to the national team, earning a total of 52 caps. His absence from social media is casting a curious light on the team's dynamics, especially as they are on the brink of a game that could propel them to the knockout stages and bring them one step closer to clinching their fifth AFCON title.