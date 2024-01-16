Ghanaian AFCON Supporters Receive $400 From Government Following Dissatisfaction Claims

In an unprecedented move, the Ghanaian government has distributed $400 to each of the over 300 supporters who travelled to Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023). The fans, who had been transported by the government to cheer the national football team, the Black Stars, had expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of coordination and support from the tournament organizers. The distribution of funds came after the supporters threatened to expose the officials for perceived neglect and return to Ghana.

Supporters' Grievances Addressed

The supporters' discontent stemmed from perceived neglect, inadequate arrangements, and the high cost of living in Ivory Coast. They had also been deprived of basic necessities like food and water, and proper communication with the Ghanaian authorities was lacking. After voicing their grievances, the officials took swift action to mitigate the situation. Despite the disappointing start in the AFCON 2024, the supporters remained optimistic and determined to continue supporting the Black Stars.

MTN's All-expenses Paid Trip

MTN Ghana had previously flown over 150 Ghanaian fans, stakeholders, and football enthusiasts to Ivory Coast as part of their contribution to the national team's efforts. The package included return flight tickets via Emirates, accommodation for 10 nights with breakfast, one additional meal per day, ground transportation within Abidjan, two days of tourism activities, match tickets for Ghana Group stage matches, and a token of airtime for roaming per diem.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Payment

Despite the payment, it remained unclear whether the provided amount was intended to cover the supporters' expenses for the entire tournament. A journalist who had accompanied the supporters confirmed the payment, stating that the discussions took place late at night. Many supporters were asleep when the officials arrived to distribute the funds. This incident has sparked discussions about the responsibility of government and sponsors towards football supporters during international tournaments.