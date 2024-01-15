en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 draws near, the fervor around Ghana’s participation is palpable. From the bustling streets of Accra to the serene landscapes of Kumasi, a unified cry resonates – ‘Go Ghana Go’. The excitement is mirrored on the digital sphere, with UTVGhana, a prominent Ghanaian television channel, gearing up to deliver comprehensive coverage of the event.

The Challenges Ahead

Ghana’s path to glory, however, is not without hurdles. The spotlight is on star player Kudus Mohammed, who faces fitness concerns ahead of the team’s opening match against Cape Verde. His importance to the team is underscored by his remarkable recent performances and his ability to turn the tide of a game.

Unwavering Confidence Amid Setback

Despite the potential setback, the team’s confidence remains undeterred. They believe in their collective strength and the spirit of the game, which has seen them through challenging times in the past. The Ghanaian national team’s resolve is as firm as ever, and they are prepared to give their all on the continental stage.

2024 X Corp: Fostering Sporting Aspirations

Contributing to Ghana’s AFCON journey is 2024 X Corp., a corporate entity associated with the team’s coverage. Their partnership with UTVGhana reflects their commitment to fostering sporting aspirations and promoting African football talent. Their involvement is a testament to the significant impact of corporate backing in propelling sports to new heights.

0
Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
47 seconds ago
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety
In the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the truck drivers’ association is raising a clarion call, seeking government intervention to address the growing security and safety concerns plaguing their operations. This move underscores the escalating risks these truck drivers face daily, ranging from theft and hijacking to poor road conditions and the absence of proper
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
7 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges
11 mins ago
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
1 min ago
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
2 mins ago
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
3 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
1 min
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
2 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
3 mins
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
4 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
4 mins
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
4 mins
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
6 mins
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Victory
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
7 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Face Early Setback in AFCON 2023
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
7 mins
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
41 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app