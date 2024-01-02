Geyser Responds to Strickland’s Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA

In the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), where the ring is a crucible of skill, strength, and strategy, the relevance and value of traditional martial arts belts have sparked an intriguing debate. The recent act of UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland—discarding his jiu-jitsu black belt in the trash—has added fuel to this fire. Strickland, no stranger to controversy, posted a video of himself tossing the belt on social media. His accompanying commentary critiqued the overemphasis on the worth of the belt in the world of MMA. His audacious act has drawn responses from across the MMA community, including Niel Geyser, the coach of MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland’s Controversial Act

Strickland, known for his provocative statements and actions, has never been one to shy away from stirring the pot. His latest act, however, has sparked a debate that transcends personal feuds and enters the domain of grappling strategy in MMA. Strickland’s dismissal of the value of the jiu-jitsu black belt has raised questions about the importance of traditional martial arts grading in modern mixed martial arts.

Geyser’s Response

Niel Geyser, Du Plessis’s coach, while not entirely endorsing Strickland’s act, conceded that the UFC champion had made a point. Geyser acknowledged the distinction between pure gi jiu-jitsu and MMA grappling, suggesting that the effectiveness of a black belt might indeed be compromised in an MMA context due to the distinct nature of the sport. However, he was quick to add that the skills of a jiu-jitsu black belt would not be entirely useless in the MMA arena.

Publicity Stunt or Genuine Critique?

Geyser also raised the possibility that Strickland’s actions could be seen as a publicity stunt, aimed at generating media attention. After all, the timing of the act—right before his title defense against Du Plessis at UFC 297—is conspicuous. However, it is worth noting that this debate isn’t new. Fighters like Derrick Lewis have previously questioned the effectiveness of jiu-jitsu in MMA, suggesting that Strickland’s critique might be more than mere publicity-seeking.