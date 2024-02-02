Gerwyn Price Criticizes Crowd Behaviour, Wins Premier League Darts Final

In the heartbeat of Welsh professional darts, Gerwyn Price has aired his disapproval of unruly crowd behavior, particularly the disruptive whistling that disturbed players Michael Smith and Luke Humphries in their match against newcomer Luke Littler. Price, a seasoned player who has himself been at the receiving end of similar disturbances, proposed a radical solution hinting at the removal of disruptive elements from the audience or a return to the serenity of COVID-era matches.

Price's Frustration and Proposed Solution

Price's exasperation with the crowd's conduct was palpable. The incessant whistling, intended to unsettle the players, has been a recurring issue in the world of darts. Price, drawing from his rich experience, suggested an extreme yet potentially effective measure - eviction of the unruly crowd members. He even expressed nostalgia for the COVID-era matches, conducted without audiences, where such distractions were non-existent.

Price's Victory Amidst Distractions

Despite the cacophony, Gerwyn Price stood tall, exhibiting his exceptional skill by securing a victory in the final against Michael Smith in Cardiff. This triumph not only added to his laurels but also gained him valuable points in the league. Unfazed by the crowd's behavior, he voiced his readiness to continue his Premier League campaign, with Germany being his next stop.

Smith and Littler's Performance

On the other side, Michael Smith, too, demonstrated his mettle by performing excellently in the match. His resilience in the face of the whistling crowd was commendable. Luke Littler, making his debut in the Premier League Darts, also faced the brunt of the rowdy crowd. The impact of the crowd's noise on the players' performance was evident. Smith, however, emerged victorious in his match against Littler, securing the first evening of the Premier League 2024 with a score of 6-2.