Germany Weighs Border Check Extension for Euro 2024 Security

Germany Considers Border Check Extension Amid Euro 2024 Preparations

Germany is considering extending border checks initially implemented in the fall to manage migration beyond the eastern border to include all borders during the Euro 2024 football tournament. Despite a decline in illegal migration, Germany continues to receive numerous asylum requests, prompting Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to suggest the need for continued checks.

"The illegal migration figures have indeed decreased, but we still register many asylum requests," Faeser told reporters in Prague.

The Genesis of Border Controls

Germany introduced random checks on its borders with Poland and the Czech Republic in late September. It has had fixed checks on its boundary with Austria since the 2015 migrant crisis. The move led Germany's eastern neighbors to introduce identity controls on their borders with Slovakia to stop migrants coming in largely from Serbia via Hungary.

All those countries except Serbia are members of Europe's Schengen open-borders zone, where checks are permitted only in exceptional circumstances. Their reintroduction must be notified to Brussels before they can be implemented.

Prolonged Checks and Euro 2024 Preparations

"After six months, you always have to evaluate them and find out if they are still necessary. The European Commission then has to approve them again," Faeser said.

For the checks currently in place, the six-month evaluation period is due to expire at the end of March. Faeser said Germany would most likely tighten border controls when it hosts the Euro 2024 football tournament in June and July.

"As a rule, host countries tend to protect themselves, so we will probably introduce checks on borders with all neighbors," she added.

Faeser added Germany would continue to fight "the terrible crime of smuggling" causing an influx of migrants, largely from Africa and Asia.

"Almost one in four refugees comes via smuggler organizations or smugglers. We have to combat smuggling, it's absolutely crucial. That's why we need the border checks."

With Germany preparing to host Euro 2024, the extension of border checks is seen as a necessary measure to ensure the safety and security of the event. As Faeser indicated, host countries often tighten border controls during major international events, and Germany is no exception. The potential extension of checks to all borders reflects the country's commitment to protecting itself and its guests during the tournament.

However, the decision to extend border checks also raises questions about the balance between security and the free movement of people within the Schengen zone. As Germany navigates this complex issue, it will be crucial to ensure that the rights and dignity of migrants and refugees are respected while also safeguarding the nation's security interests.