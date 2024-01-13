Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024

In a thrilling display of equestrian prowess, Austrian rider Gerfried Puck set the pace at the Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024, sweeping up two CSI4* titles at the Al Shaqab’s Longines Outdoor Arena. Puck’s performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he demonstrated exceptional skill and agility, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard.

Triumph in the 1.55m CSI4* Feature Event

Gerfried Puck cemented his position in the equestrian world by clinching first place in the 1.55m CSI4* feature event astride Equitron Naxcel V. Showcasing an impeccable blend of speed and precision, Puck navigated the jump off in a swift 41.01 seconds. He managed to outshine Australia’s Jamie Kermond on Yandoo Oaks Constellation, who secured the second place with a closely contested timing of 41.67 seconds. Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander, astride Corelli de Mies, rounded off the top three with a time of 45.42 seconds.

Double Victory With 1.50m CSI4* Win

Puck’s winning streak continued as he emerged victorious in the 1.50m CSI4* event aboard Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve. This time, he mesmerized spectators with a flawless performance, completing the course in an impressive 71.31 seconds. Not satisfied with just one podium position, Puck also claimed the bronze on Equitron Ornaat V with a time of 76.65 seconds. Swiss rider Nadja Peter Steiner claimed the silver medal in this event, riding Espoir Blanc Cristal.

Other Noteworthy Performances

The 1.40m CSI4* competition witnessed a brilliant performance by France’s Ines Joly, who triumphed aboard Faylinn de Fondcombe. Joly also clinched the 1.45m CSI2* title with Quirados Z, making her one of the standout performers of the championship. On the home front, Qatari riders Khalid Mohamed al-Emadi and Mohamed Saeed al-Haidan made their country proud, securing wins in the 1.20m CSI2* and 1.35m CSI2* events respectively.

The Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024 promises more excitement in the coming days. The subsequent round of the Doha Tour is slated from January 18-20, where spectators can anticipate riveting two-star and four-star events. The championship continues to draw global attention, highlighting not just the competitive spirit, but the enduring charm of equestrian sports.