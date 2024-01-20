Gerald Brisco: Vince McMahon Dislikes 'Yes Men', Values Opinionated Individuals

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has offered a fresh perspective on Vince McMahon's leadership style and decision-making preferences during his tenure at the helm of WWE/TKO Group. In a recent episode of the "Under the Ring" podcast, Brisco upended the long-held belief that McMahon favoured 'yes men'. He asserted, instead, that McMahon, contrary to popular narratives, has a marked dislike for such individuals, and instead, appreciates those who are not afraid to voice their opinions.

McMahon's Dislike for 'Yes Men'

CM Punk, a former WWE and AEW Champion, has been one of the notable figures who have criticized McMahon for allegedly surrounding himself with 'yes men'. However, Brisco's revelation provides a contrary viewpoint. He admits that while 'yes men' do exist within the company, McMahon does not prefer to rely on them. Instead, he values those who can challenge him and provide honest feedback.

McMahon's Trusted Associates

As examples of such individuals, Brisco highlighted Pat Patterson and Bruce Prichard, both of whom he emphasized were not 'yes-men'. Bruce Prichard, in particular, was singled out by Brisco as a person McMahon trusted for his ability to express his opinions freely, even when they were in disagreement with McMahon's. This points to a more nuanced understanding of the dynamics within the WWE leadership and the kind of associates McMahon valued.

The Shift in Dynamics at WWE

The podcast discussion also touched upon the changing dynamics within WWE, brought about by its recent merger with TKO Group Holdings. This merger has seen McMahon's influence in the company diminish, indicating a shift in the power structure that may further alter the company's decision-making process. From his insights, it's clear that Gerald Brisco's revelations not only challenge the stereotype of McMahon's leadership style but also shed light on the inner workings and changing dynamics within WWE.