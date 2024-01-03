Georgia’s Star Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

University of Georgia’s star tight end, Brock Bowers, has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft following a remarkable college football career. Despite an injury-disrupted junior season and a cancelled senior season in high school due to COVID-19, Bowers’ talent shone brightly, earning him a high first-round projection in the draft.

From High School Potential to College Star

Bowers’ football journey has been anything but traditional. His exceptional training and videos, shared with Georgia coaches during a pandemic-cancelled high school senior season, showcased a raw talent that was soon to be refined at Georgia. Standing at 6-4 and tipping the scales at 240 pounds, Bowers is known for his strength, speed, and a keen sense for making plays. His Georgia career stats boast an impressive 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Overcoming Injury and Demonstrating Tenacity

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the Bulldogs’ win over Vanderbilt in October, Bowers showcased his tenacity, returning to the field after missing only two games. This display of grit and competitive spirit was a testament to his dedication to the sport and his team. His resilience and outstanding performance have earned him the Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end, not once, but twice.

Preparing for a Post-Bowers Era

With Bowers’ departure to the NFL, Georgia is bracing for a new era. The promising tight end recruit, Oscar Delp, has already gained experience in Bowers’ absence, and along with other scholarship tight ends Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin, is expected to fill the void left by Bowers. Additionally, Georgia has signed two new promising tight ends for the Class of 2024, Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich, who have already shown potential in bowl practices.