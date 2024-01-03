en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Georgia’s Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Georgia’s Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal

Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal

Julian Humphrey, a rising redshirt sophomore in the Georgia football team’s secondary, has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. The talented cornerback from Webster, Texas, has been a significant contributor to the team, particularly during the team’s victory against Missouri. However, his promising season was abruptly cut short due to an unfortunate upper body injury sustained during a week 10 victory over Ole Miss. This injury caused him to miss subsequent games against Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Alabama, and Florida State.

A Potential Contender

Despite this setback, Humphrey’s decision to transfer comes as a surprise given the potential opportunity that lay ahead. With the likely departure of Kamari Lassiter, a prospective first-round NFL draft pick, Humphrey could have been a strong contender for a starting cornerback position. His speed, instincts, and ball skills have been frequently lauded by his teammates, with safety Malaki Starks acknowledging Humphrey’s ability to ‘step up’ when needed.

Impact on Georgia’s Defensive Strategy

The departure of Humphrey will necessitate a strategic rethink for Georgia’s defensive backs coach Donte Williams. Notable options to consider include returning starter Daylen Everette, the highly-rated five-star freshman Ellis Robinson, and rising sophomore Daniel Harris. Harris had previously announced his intent to transfer but later reversed his decision to stay. The team has also recently seen cornerbacks Nyland Green and AJ Harris enter the transfer portal, further complicating the scenario.

During his tenure at Georgia, Humphrey made a total of 11 tackles and had a pass breakup over nine games. His departure marks a significant shift in the team’s dynamic as they look to restructure their defensive line-up for the upcoming season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale

By Salman Khan

South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

By Salman Khan

Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership

By Salman Khan

Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield

By Salman Khan

Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture ...
@NFL · 56 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture ...
heart comment 0
Georgia Bulldogs’ Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

By Salman Khan

Georgia Bulldogs' Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Georgia’s Star Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

By Salman Khan

Georgia's Star Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Pickleball Facility to Open Near OWA Theater

By Salman Khan

New Pickleball Facility to Open Near OWA Theater
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates

By Salman Khan

Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
16 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
26 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
49 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
49 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
51 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
51 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
55 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
56 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
58 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app