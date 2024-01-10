en English
Georgia

Georgia’s Figure Skating Duo Metelkina and Berulava Takes the Lead at European Championships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Figure skating enthusiasts across the globe are setting their sights on a fresh duo that has carved a name for themselves in the icy expanse of the European championships. Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava, hailing from Georgia, have ascended to the forefront of the figure skating world, securing the lead in the pairs short program at the championships held this Wednesday.

Emerging Victors in their Inaugural Season

This dynamic pair is not just competing; they are triumphing in their inaugural season. Their synergy, a testament to their individual past successes with different partners, has now become a formidable force on the ice. The 18-year-old Metelkina and the 21-year-old Berulava, both born in Russia, have demonstrated their promising partnership by amassing a score of 71.30 points, planting them firmly in the lead.

Undefeated Streak Leading to Prominence

Their journey to this pivotal point was paved with consistent victories. Prior to the European championships, Metelkina and Berulava held an undefeated streak. They had participated and prevailed in three junior competitions and one second-tier senior event together. This undefeated streak served not only as a confidence boost but also positioned them as formidable contenders in the world of figure skating.

Future of Figure Skating: Metelkina and Berulava

Their lead in the short program is not merely a win; it’s a significant milestone in their developing career as a pair. This victory, coupled with their past successes, earmarks Metelkina and Berulava as skaters to keep an eye on in future competitions. The world of figure skating is watching with bated breath to see what this duo will bring to the ice next.

Georgia Skating Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

