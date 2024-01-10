Georgia’s Figure Skating Duo Metelkina and Berulava Takes the Lead at European Championships

Figure skating enthusiasts across the globe are setting their sights on a fresh duo that has carved a name for themselves in the icy expanse of the European championships. Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava, hailing from Georgia, have ascended to the forefront of the figure skating world, securing the lead in the pairs short program at the championships held this Wednesday.

Emerging Victors in their Inaugural Season

This dynamic pair is not just competing; they are triumphing in their inaugural season. Their synergy, a testament to their individual past successes with different partners, has now become a formidable force on the ice. The 18-year-old Metelkina and the 21-year-old Berulava, both born in Russia, have demonstrated their promising partnership by amassing a score of 71.30 points, planting them firmly in the lead.

Undefeated Streak Leading to Prominence

Their journey to this pivotal point was paved with consistent victories. Prior to the European championships, Metelkina and Berulava held an undefeated streak. They had participated and prevailed in three junior competitions and one second-tier senior event together. This undefeated streak served not only as a confidence boost but also positioned them as formidable contenders in the world of figure skating.

Future of Figure Skating: Metelkina and Berulava

Their lead in the short program is not merely a win; it’s a significant milestone in their developing career as a pair. This victory, coupled with their past successes, earmarks Metelkina and Berulava as skaters to keep an eye on in future competitions. The world of figure skating is watching with bated breath to see what this duo will bring to the ice next.