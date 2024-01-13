Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice

In a heartwarming prelude to the Savannah Hockey Classic, the Georgia Ice Dogs extend their philanthropic claws, carrying forward their long-standing January tradition. A tradition that has been ingrained in the team’s ethos since 1999, they visit the young patients at the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health. The timing of this visit coincides with the Hockey Classic, a significant event on the team’s calendar.

Bringing Joy Amidst Challenges

During these visits, the hockey players engage with the children, their intent being to infuse an ounce of joy and positivity into the lives of these young souls battling illness. The Ice Dogs, best known for their prowess on ice, reveal a tender side off it. The right winger for the UGA Ice Dogs, Robert Witwer, shared the emotional impact these visits have on the team, how they draw inspiration from the children’s resilience and consider it an honor to contribute to their happiness.

More than just a Visit

Heather Newsome, the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital, underscored the importance of these visits. She emphasized how these interactions uplift not just the spirits of the young patients, but also those of their families who are fighting their battles alongside them.

Commitment Beyond the Rink

The Georgia Ice Dogs’ community involvement reflects their commitment to making a difference beyond the ice rink. Their actions reinforce the belief that sports is not just about competition, but also about compassion and camaraderie. The Ice Dogs will showcase their skills at the Enmarket Arena on Friday night at 8:30 p.m., following a game between Tennessee and Florida that kicks off at 6 p.m. The team’s heartwarming tradition is a testament to the deep-rooted connection between sports and community service, illustrating that a team’s greatness is not only defined by their performance on the field but also by their actions off it.