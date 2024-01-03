Georgia Bulldogs’ Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

On the heels of a celebrated career at the University of Georgia, standout tight end Brock Bowers has declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The announcement was made on Bowers’ social media platforms, ending his three-year tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite being sidelined for two games in the previous season due to an ankle sprain, Bowers’ resilience led him back onto the field in less than a month against Ole Miss. The player’s proclamation was laden with gratitude for his time at the university, which was marked by memorable moments and significant achievements.

Bowers’ Bulldog Legacy

Bowers’ tenure with the Bulldogs saw him evolve into one of the most potent offensive talents the university has ever nurtured. His contribution to the team was pivotal in Georgia’s national title victories in 2021 and 2022. Over his career, Bowers made 175 catches for a total of 2,538 yards, and found the end zone 26 times. The tight end’s impressive record places him among the top five players in Georgia’s history in terms of receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns.

Projections for the Draft

With his declaration for the NFL, Bowers is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. His skills as a receiver, a blocker, and the ability to gain yards after the catch (YAC) make him a coveted prospect. Despite the ankle injury that marked his final season, Bowers’ resilience and athleticism have him poised as an immediate asset for whichever team makes his selection.

Other Bulldogs Entering the Draft

Joining Bowers in entering the draft are wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. These departures shake up the Bulldogs’ offensive line-up, with the university already recruiting new talents like four-star recruit Oscar Delp and freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin to fill the void.