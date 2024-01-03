en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Georgia Bulldogs’ Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Georgia Bulldogs’ Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

On the heels of a celebrated career at the University of Georgia, standout tight end Brock Bowers has declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The announcement was made on Bowers’ social media platforms, ending his three-year tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite being sidelined for two games in the previous season due to an ankle sprain, Bowers’ resilience led him back onto the field in less than a month against Ole Miss. The player’s proclamation was laden with gratitude for his time at the university, which was marked by memorable moments and significant achievements.

Bowers’ Bulldog Legacy

Bowers’ tenure with the Bulldogs saw him evolve into one of the most potent offensive talents the university has ever nurtured. His contribution to the team was pivotal in Georgia’s national title victories in 2021 and 2022. Over his career, Bowers made 175 catches for a total of 2,538 yards, and found the end zone 26 times. The tight end’s impressive record places him among the top five players in Georgia’s history in terms of receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns.

Projections for the Draft

With his declaration for the NFL, Bowers is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. His skills as a receiver, a blocker, and the ability to gain yards after the catch (YAC) make him a coveted prospect. Despite the ankle injury that marked his final season, Bowers’ resilience and athleticism have him poised as an immediate asset for whichever team makes his selection.

Other Bulldogs Entering the Draft

Joining Bowers in entering the draft are wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. These departures shake up the Bulldogs’ offensive line-up, with the university already recruiting new talents like four-star recruit Oscar Delp and freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin to fill the void.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale

By Salman Khan

Alvin Jones: A Year of Fluctuating Fortunes and a Bid for Copa America 2024

By Salman Khan

NFL Regular Season Culminates: Gardner Minshew's Role in Colt's Playoff Quest

By Salman Khan

Chelsea Eyes Former Player Marc Guehi in Bid to Strengthen Defense

By Salman Khan

Newcastle United Eyes Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen for Defensive ...
@Football · 1 hour
Newcastle United Eyes Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen for Defensive ...
heart comment 0
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory

By Salman Khan

Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Oregon Ducks’ Final Game: A Probing Look into the Future

By Salman Khan

Oregon Ducks' Final Game: A Probing Look into the Future
Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic’s New Year’s Day Victory

By Salman Khan

Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic's New Year's Day Victory
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs

By Salman Khan

Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Campaign Consultant Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
52 seconds
Trump Campaign Consultant Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Stellar College Career
1 min
Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Stellar College Career
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
1 min
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
2 mins
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
2 mins
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
2 mins
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
2 mins
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
2 mins
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
2 mins
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
19 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app