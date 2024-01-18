en English
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Dominance and Close Contests
16 seconds ago
img_logo
Radiation Oncologist Challenges New Jersey's Telehealth Regulations
18 seconds ago
img_logo
'Religion and Peace': Cardinal Onaiyekan's Vision for Unity in Nigeria
24 seconds ago
img_logo
Hemant Soren's Strategic Moves Prior to ED Arrest Stirs Political Unrest
37 seconds ago
img_logo
IIT Madras Pioneers AI Education with the Launch of Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI

The dawn of a new educational era in India is being marked with the establishment of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras). This initiative represents a major stride in the assimilation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science into the academic milieu, reflecting the

2 mins ago

Rafia Tasleem
Indian Government Introduces New Medal to Recognize Excellence in Security Operations

In a notable move to acknowledge exceptional service in security-related fields, the Indian government’s Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the introduction of a new award, the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak. This accolade will be conferred on members of police forces, security organizations, and intelligence agencies, recognizing excellence in various operational areas. Recognizing

2 mins ago
Fiji Government Bolsters Local Entrepreneurship with Grant Initiative

As the morning sun graced the city of Suva, the Fijian Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises made a move that echoes across the Pacific – awarding grants to nine local entrepreneurs, aiming to amplify their businesses’ creativity, innovation, and resilience. This gesture, a significant stride towards fostering Fijian entrepreneurship, puts a spotlight

2 mins ago
Sports
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Dominance and Close Contests

In a thrilling display of talent, high school girls’ basketball games across multiple regions unfolded, revealing a series of impressive scores that underscored dominant performances and nail-biting matchups. The outcomes of these games offer a vibrant snapshot of the competitive landscape in high school girls’ basketball, highlighting both the emerging talent and the fierce intensity

22 seconds ago Salman Khan
Health
Radiation Oncologist Challenges New Jersey's Telehealth Regulations

On December 13, 2023, a significant legal challenge emerged against New Jersey’s telehealth licensing regulations, as radiation oncologist Shannon MacDonald, MD, filed a lawsuit in the New Jersey District Court. The suit targets the state’s stringent requirement for out-of-state physicians to obtain a New Jersey license before providing telehealth services to its residents. This law,

24 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
Health
Virtual Reality Transforms Training for Medical Students in Gerontology and Long-Term Care

New research has underscored the power of Virtual Reality (VR) as a tool for training medical students, particularly those specializing in gerontology and long-term care. This innovative approach to learning, known as experiential learning, goes beyond the confines of traditional academic methods, offering a hands-on, immersive experience to students. Experiential Learning through VR The study

41 seconds ago Nitish Verma
Politics
Hemant Soren's Strategic Moves Prior to ED Arrest Stirs Political Unrest

In a series of strategic maneuvers ahead of his arrest, Hemant Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, sought to ensure a succession plan for his government. The unfolding of these events over three days leading up to his arrest paints a picture of a leader anticipating his own downfall and taking pre-emptive action. Anticipating

43 seconds ago Rafia Tasleem
Health
Decoding the 2024 Budget and Honoring the Legacy of Poonam

The curtains have been drawn back on the 2024 budget, revealing a comprehensive blueprint for the nation’s financial management in the coming fiscal year. The budget offers an intricate break-down of the government’s economic strategy, including allocations for various sectors, predicted revenue sources, tax adjustments, and planned expenditure. It serves as a crucial framework for

54 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
Health
Navigating the Trend of Sober Dating and Sex for Genuine Connections

The dating realm is experiencing a significant shift as individuals increasingly seek genuine and authentic connections, free from the influence of alcohol. A rising trend of sober dating is emerging, with users on popular dating platforms like Tinder indicating a preference for this more authentic form of connection. According to the Future of Dating 2023

1 min ago Ebenezer Mensah
Politics
YS Sharmila and Sharad Pawar Discuss Andhra Pradesh's Special Status in Delhi Meeting

YS Sharmila, the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has taken a significant political step today by meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi. This meeting was not just a casual encounter between two political figures but was focused on a specific issue of mutual concern: the fight for special

2 mins ago Dil Bar Irshad
Sports
Finn Azaz: A Footballer’s Commitment to Community Service

In the bustling world of professional football, the tale of Finn Azaz, a former player for Plymouth Argyle, takes a detour from the usual trajectory. Commended for his volunteer work at St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth, Azaz exemplifies a side of athletes often overlooked: their commitment to community service. Amid the intricacies of a footballer’s

2 mins ago Salman Khan
Sports
SC Villa Defies Expectations: A Comeback Victory Led by Patrick Kakande

Defying pre-season expectations and exhibiting an undying fighting spirit in every league game, SC Villa, steered by coach Dusan Stojanovic, has become the embodiment of resilience. Their recent match against Maroons FC was a testament to their grit, as they emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, despite falling behind early in the game. The key

3 mins ago Salman Khan
Politics
Government to Introduce Legislation Streamlining Consent Process for Major Projects

In an effort to stimulate economic growth and streamline the development process, the federal government is set to present new legislation aimed at simplifying the consent procedure for major projects. This move forms part of the government’s ongoing initiative to overhaul the existing Resource Management Act (RMA), an Act often condemned for its complexity and

3 mins ago Safak Costu
Sports
Melbourne Rebels Chairman, Paul Docherty, Resigns Amid Financial Crisis

In a startling turn of events, Paul Docherty, an esteemed Melbourne businessman and chairman of the Melbourne Rebels rugby team, has stepped down amidst a fiscal crisis that’s wreaking havoc on his businesses, including the Rebels. His resignation follows the insolvency of 11 businesses he and his associate, Mark Dinnison, operate or fund, which have

3 mins ago Salman Khan
Sports
Seattle Sounders Secure Services of Danny Musovski

The Seattle Sounders have fortified their ranks by securing the services of American forward Danny Musovski for the next two seasons, with an option to extend his stay into 2026. Musovski, a free agent known for his goal-scoring prowess, is poised to bolster the Sounders’ offensive lineup for the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

3 mins ago Salman Khan
Education
Worcestershire Libraries Unlock Extended Access for Community

Worcestershire County Council is all decked up to initiate an innovative program, the Libraries Unlocked scheme, at Bromsgrove and Rubery Libraries this winter. This initiative empowers individuals aged 15 and above, along with local community organizations, to avail library facilities outside the standard staffed hours, upon signing up for an upgraded membership at no cost.

19 seconds ago Geeta Pillai
Australia
Andrew Forrest Criticizes Facebook Over Deepfake Scam Video Amid Legal Battle

In a stirring revelation that highlights the escalating cyber threats facing today’s digital community, Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest has voiced his condemnation of Facebook. This follows the circulation of a deepfake video on the platform that falsely depicted him endorsing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme. The video, which surfaced in late March, portrayed Forrest promoting a

21 seconds ago Geeta Pillai
Sports
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Dominance and Close Contests

In a thrilling display of talent, high school girls’ basketball games across multiple regions unfolded, revealing a series of impressive scores that underscored dominant performances and nail-biting matchups. The outcomes of these games offer a vibrant snapshot of the competitive landscape in high school girls’ basketball, highlighting both the emerging talent and the fierce intensity

22 seconds ago Salman Khan
Health
Radiation Oncologist Challenges New Jersey's Telehealth Regulations

On December 13, 2023, a significant legal challenge emerged against New Jersey’s telehealth licensing regulations, as radiation oncologist Shannon MacDonald, MD, filed a lawsuit in the New Jersey District Court. The suit targets the state’s stringent requirement for out-of-state physicians to obtain a New Jersey license before providing telehealth services to its residents. This law,

24 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
Nigeria
'Religion and Peace': Cardinal Onaiyekan's Vision for Unity in Nigeria

In a significant display of intellectual prowess and deep reflection, a new book capturing the works of John Cardinal Onaiyekan between 2020 and 2023 has been unveiled. Released in honor of his 80th birthday, the collection serves as a testament to his enduring commitment to peace, unity, and progress. Spanning 15 chapters, the book confronts

30 seconds ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Politics
Hemant Soren's Strategic Moves Prior to ED Arrest Stirs Political Unrest

In a series of strategic maneuvers ahead of his arrest, Hemant Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, sought to ensure a succession plan for his government. The unfolding of these events over three days leading up to his arrest paints a picture of a leader anticipating his own downfall and taking pre-emptive action. Anticipating

43 seconds ago Rafia Tasleem
Sports
Wasatch and Salem Hills Emerge as Top Contenders at 5A Girls Wrestling State-Qualifying Meets

In an electrifying display at the 5A girls wrestling state-qualifying meets, Wasatch and Salem Hills have emerged as formidable contenders for the impending state tournament. A display of skill, strength, and strategy ensued as the teams battled it out, etching their mark on the road to the state’s most anticipated wrestling tournament. Divisional A Meet:

49 seconds ago Salman Khan
Automotive
Road Rage Horror: Uber Driver Targeted in Grandview, Missouri

In a startling display of road rage captured on camera in Grandview, Missouri, Uber driver Aaron Caponetto found himself the victim of an unprovoked attack by an unidentified driver. The aggressive incident unfolded last week as Caponetto, in his new Toyota Highlander, was on a personal run to Taco Bell close to his home. His

55 seconds ago Quadri Adejumo
Australia
Billionaire Andrew Forrest Slams Facebook Over Deepfake Scam Video

Andrew Forrest, the Australian billionaire, has publicly addressed the circulation of a deepfake video on Facebook, presenting him as endorsing a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme. The video, appearing in late March, portrayed Forrest promoting a nonexistent ‘get-rich-quick’ crypto investment promising immediate profits. Forrest responded by condemning Facebook’s negligence in addressing the issue, emphasizing the platform’s

1 min ago Geeta Pillai
Security
US Navy Upholds Maritime Security: Over 80 Drones Intercepted

In a ceremony that echoed the resounding commitment of the US Navy to global maritime security, top Commanders pledged to ensure the free flow of commerce in regional waterways. The outgoing Fifth Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, took to the stage to underscore the unwavering dedication of his fleet in maintaining security in the

1 min ago María Alejandra Trujillo
Business
Paytm Shares Plunge 40% in 2 Days Following RBI Order Concerns

Shares of Paytm, an Indian digital payments giant, plummeted by a staggering 20% on Friday, hitting a new 52-week low and recording a total weekly decline of 36%. This plunge is an extension of the negative investor sentiment that has haunted Paytm since the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directive was issued on Wednesday, imposing

1 min ago Dil Bar Irshad
India
MMRDA Commences Car Shed Development for Metro Line 9

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the process of setting up a car shed for the anticipated Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar to Mira-Bhayander. The car shed, spanning a 59.65-hectare area in Uttan, is expected to feature over 40 stabling lines, a depot, a train operation control centre, maintenance yard and administrative

2 mins ago Rafia Tasleem
Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Verbal Gaffe Amid Impeachment Attempt

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again become the topic of discussion, not for her policies, but for a verbal faux pas on the House floor. During her attempt to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over immigration issues, Greene mispronounced ‘indictable’ as ‘in-dick-ta-ble’, leading to a wave of reactions on social

12 hours ago Rizwan Shah
Politics
Unraveling the Enigma: Chinese Migrants and the U.S. Southern Border

Biologist Bret Weinstein recently conducted a mission to unveil the undercurrents of the migrating population from China, revealing a seismic shift in the demographics of those seeking to cross the U.S. southern border. His observations from the Darien Pass, shared with Tucker Carlson, present a startling narrative of a clandestine population movement with potential ramifications

4 hours ago Aqsa Younas Rana
Politics
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Defies Fifth ED Summons Amid Political Controversy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a defiant stance by choosing to not comply with the Enforcement Directorate’s fifth summons. This refusal is viewed by many as a rebellious act against the central government, which Kejriwal believes is using the ED as a political tool to destabilize his administration. The case, shrouded in mystery,

1 hour ago Rafia Tasleem
Politics
House Passes Bill Allowing Deportation of Illegal Migrants for DUI

The U.S. House of Representatives has made a definitive move in the ongoing debate on immigration policy, passing a bill that allows for the deportation of illegal migrants caught driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol. The ‘Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act,’ introduced by Representative Barry Moore, won the support of 274

11 hours ago Shivani Chauhan
Politics
Iowa Senators Advance Bill to Repeal Gender Balance Laws

In a significant development, Iowa’s Republican senators have given preliminary approval to Senate File 2096, a potential game-changer that seeks to repeal a longstanding set of laws mandating gender balance on state boards and commissions. The move, propelled by the argument that gender discrimination no longer holds sway, underscores the need to prioritize qualifications over

8 hours ago Bijay Laxmi
Politics
Jhoan Boada Incident Sparks Nationwide Immigration Policy Debate

A video circulating on the internet has become the focal point of a nationwide discussion on immigration policies in the United States. The video features Jhoan Boada, a 22-year-old undocumented immigrant, gesturing offensively following his release without bail after he was involved in assaulting two New York City police officers. The Incident The incident occurred

6 hours ago Nimrah Khatoon
Politics
A Glimpse into Samoa: Political Discourse, Unusual Incidents, and Community Resilience

Samoa, a Pacific island country, has been experiencing a series of distinct incidents marking its political, social, and community life. Recently, a significant political disagreement emerged between Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa and the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, La’auli Leuatea Schmidt. The bone of contention involved a court’s decision to reinstate two opposition members,

10 hours ago Quadri Adejumo
Politics
Trump's Super PAC Pays Hefty Sum to Melania's Stylist Amidst Massive Legal Fees

In an intriguing revelation, Herve Pierre Braillard, the stylist for Melania Trump, has been the recipient of considerable payments from Donald Trump’s super PAC, the Save America leadership PAC. According to the Federal Election Commission filings, Braillard received $132,000 in the last half of 2023, boosting his total earnings to a hefty sum of $371,000

8 hours ago María Alejandra Trujillo
Politics
Debunking of False Stroke Rumors Surrounding Indonesian Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian Defense Minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, was the subject of a false social media report claiming he had suffered a stroke and was in intensive care at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in Central Jakarta. The report was promptly dismissed as a hoax by the deputy chairman of Prabowo’s campaign team, Afriansyah Noor, and

2 hours ago BNN Correspondents
Politics
Kabila Calls for Transparency in Election Date Change

In a compelling appeal for transparency and foresight, Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh, known popularly as ‘Kabila’, has urged Ghana’s Electoral Commission to release a comprehensive roadmap detailing the amendment process for changing the country’s election date. The proposed shift, from December 7 to a Tuesday in November, is a matter of national interest and requires

8 hours ago Ebenezer Mensah
Politics
Virginia Legislation Sparks Battle Over Power and Autonomy in Local Governments

Virginia’s legislative body has been on the frontline of a heated debate over the scope of state intervention in financially distressed local governments. Senate Bill 645 and House Bill 655, which were proposed in response to the fiscal crisis in Hopewell, have stirred considerable discussion and contention, resulting in a partial defeat of the House

11 hours ago BNN Correspondents
Politics
Unrest Erupts in Buenos Aires as Lawmakers Debate Milei's Reform Bill

Tensions surged in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as violent confrontations broke loose between the police and protesters outside the Congress building. The unrest sparked as lawmakers delved into a significant reform bill proposed by President Javier Milei, a libertarian and self-declared anarcho-capitalist. The altercation emerged on the second day of what is predicted to be a

1 hour ago Nitish Verma

