en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament

In a day etched with cricketing thrill and prowess, the semi-finals of the Demerara cricket board SVC/PSC T20 inter-association cricket tournament unfolded. The Georgetown Panthers roared to victory over the East Bank Eagles, and the West Demerara Jaguars outplayed the East Coast Canje Pheasants. The riveting face-offs took place at Meter-Meer-Zorg, setting the cricketing stage on fire for the grand finale at Bourda next Saturday.

Georgetown Panthers Triumph Over East Bank Eagles

The Georgetown Panthers’ victory was orchestrated under the leadership of Dwain Dick, who clinched the title of Man-of-the-Match with his impressive performance, claiming 4-23. The Panthers put up a formidable total of 133 runs, with significant contributions from Shemroy Barrington and Raymond Perez. East Bank’s response was subdued as they were bundled out for a mere 64 runs, with Rickey Sargeant being the only significant contributor.

West Demerara Jaguars Outshine East Coast Canje Pheasants

In the other semi-final, the spotlight was on Ushardeva Balgobin of the West Demerara Jaguars, who shone with a rapid 65 not out. His explosive batting propelled his team to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over East Coast, who were bowled out for 89. The Jaguars chased down the target with remarkable ease, thanks to Balgobin’s prowess at the crease and contributions from skipper Akshaya Persaud.

Promising Final Showdown

The bowling department for West Demerara also showcased efficiency, with Narendra Persaud bagging 3-10, and Aryan Persaud offering valuable support with his 2-13. The outcomes of these matches set the stage for an exciting final showdown. The victorious teams now gear up for a championship title faceoff, promising a cricketing spectacle that fans eagerly await.

0
Cricket Guyana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
7 mins ago
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
On a day steeped in auspiciousness, the temple doors of Baba Mahakal swung open during the Brahma Muhurta for a ceremony that carries the weight of tradition and faith. Priest Sanjay Sharma, the spiritual guide for the day, anchored the event, which commenced with the sacred ablution of Lord Mahakal. The deity was bestowed with
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
3 hours ago
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
3 hours ago
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
42 mins ago
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
2 hours ago
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
2 hours ago
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
1 min
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
1 min
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
1 min
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
2 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
2 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
2 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
2 mins
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
2 mins
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
2 mins
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
54 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app