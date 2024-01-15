Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament

In a day etched with cricketing thrill and prowess, the semi-finals of the Demerara cricket board SVC/PSC T20 inter-association cricket tournament unfolded. The Georgetown Panthers roared to victory over the East Bank Eagles, and the West Demerara Jaguars outplayed the East Coast Canje Pheasants. The riveting face-offs took place at Meter-Meer-Zorg, setting the cricketing stage on fire for the grand finale at Bourda next Saturday.

Georgetown Panthers Triumph Over East Bank Eagles

The Georgetown Panthers’ victory was orchestrated under the leadership of Dwain Dick, who clinched the title of Man-of-the-Match with his impressive performance, claiming 4-23. The Panthers put up a formidable total of 133 runs, with significant contributions from Shemroy Barrington and Raymond Perez. East Bank’s response was subdued as they were bundled out for a mere 64 runs, with Rickey Sargeant being the only significant contributor.

West Demerara Jaguars Outshine East Coast Canje Pheasants

In the other semi-final, the spotlight was on Ushardeva Balgobin of the West Demerara Jaguars, who shone with a rapid 65 not out. His explosive batting propelled his team to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over East Coast, who were bowled out for 89. The Jaguars chased down the target with remarkable ease, thanks to Balgobin’s prowess at the crease and contributions from skipper Akshaya Persaud.

Promising Final Showdown

The bowling department for West Demerara also showcased efficiency, with Narendra Persaud bagging 3-10, and Aryan Persaud offering valuable support with his 2-13. The outcomes of these matches set the stage for an exciting final showdown. The victorious teams now gear up for a championship title faceoff, promising a cricketing spectacle that fans eagerly await.