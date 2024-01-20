Georges Niang's Career-High Contribution in Cavaliers' Victory

Georges Niang, former Philadelphia 76ers player and now member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently marked a new milestone in his professional basketball career. His remarkable performance against the Milwaukee Bucks saw him scoring 33 points off the bench, establishing a new personal best and contributing significantly to the Cavaliers' 135-95 win.

Niang's Standout Performance

Known for his scoring prowess, Niang has been averaging just over nine points per game, with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.5%. In the game against the Bucks, Niang's efficiency was evident as he converted 13 out of 14 shots, including 5-for-6 on three-point attempts. This performance surpassed his previous season-high of 16 points and matched his career-high of 24 points he achieved twice while with the Utah Jazz.

From 76ers to Cavaliers

After parting ways with the 76ers following two seasons, Niang inked a three-year contract with the Cavaliers worth $25.5 million. During his tenure with the Sixers, Niang played 154 games, averaging 8.7 points per game and maintaining a three-point shooting percentage of 40%. His return to Philadelphia earlier in the season led the Cavaliers to an overtime victory against his former team.

Looking Ahead

Niang's recent performance not only establishes him as a key player for the Cavaliers but also sets the bar high for their upcoming matches. The Cavaliers and the 76ers are scheduled to meet again on February 12th, setting the stage for another potential showdown between Niang and his former team.