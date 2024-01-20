Georges Niang Shines with Career-High Points in Cavaliers Win

On the hardwood floors of the NBA, every game presents a chance for a player to step up and shine. This time, it was Georges Niang, the former Philadelphia 76ers player, who seized the moment to mark a new personal best in his career. During a recent clash with the Milwaukee Bucks, Niang, presently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, recorded his highest career score, leaving an indelible mark on the game.

Niang's Transition from the Sixers to the Cavaliers

In the last offseason, Niang inked a three-year contract with the Cavaliers, valued at $25.5 million, transitioning from the Sixers as a free agent. With this move, he brought along the same caliber of performance that he demonstrated during his tenure with the Sixers. The player is currently averaging over nine points per game with a 36.5% three-point shooting rate.

Recording a Career-High in Points

Niang's exceptional performance came during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The match saw the Cavaliers secure an emphatic 135-95 victory, with Niang contributing significantly to this win. Off the bench, Niang scored 33 points, hitting 13 out of 14 shot attempts and 5 out of 6 three-pointers. This score significantly surpassed his previous season-high of 16 points and his former career-high of 24 points, a feat he accomplished both with the Sixers and the Utah Jazz.

Niang's Journey with the Sixers

During his two-year stint with the Sixers, Niang played 154 games and averaged 8.7 points per game, shooting 40% from the three-point line. Niang encountered his former team earlier this season, leading the Cavaliers to an overtime victory. The Cavaliers and the Sixers are scheduled for another face-off on February 12th.