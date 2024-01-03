George Wythe’s Run in 2023 Arby’s Classic Ends with Loss to Harlan County

An abrupt end to an otherwise promising run for George Wythe High School in the 2023 Arby’s Classic basketball tournament came with an 80-72 loss to the Harlan County Black Bears. The Maroons, who had been riding a wave of high performance, stumbled at the starting blocks, trailing 21-9 at the end of the first quarter. This slow start, a hangover from the previous day’s heart-wrenching buzzer-beater defeat by Mentor Cardinals, set a tone that the team couldn’t shake off.

The Aftermath of a Tough Defeat

Despite rallying and outperforming the Black Bears in the subsequent quarters, George Wythe couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Sophomore guard David Goode acknowledged the team’s lackluster start, pointing out the lingering effects of the tough game the night before. “It’s always challenging to bounce back after such an emotional loss,” Goode confessed. “We came into this game flat, and it cost us.”

Underestimation Proves Costly

Maroons’ Coach Tony Dunford admitted to underestimating the Black Bears. The Kentucky-based team, led by University of South Carolina signee Trent Noah who poured 32 points into the basket, proved to be a formidable opponent. “We didn’t anticipate their level of play,” Dunford conceded. “We’ll take this as a lesson and come back stronger.”

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the setback, George Wythe, who last season not only won the Smoky Mountain Classic but also ended as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up, has unfinished business. The team now sets its sights on the future, hopeful for an invite to the 2024 Arby’s Classic. With a roster primarily consisting of juniors, the Maroons’ performance in the tournament has revealed a promising future. “These young men have shown their strength,” Dunford stated. “With another year of growth and experience, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”