Geno Smith Backs Former Teammate Russell Wilson Amid Broncos’ Benching Controversy

Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, Geno Smith, has expressed solidarity with his former teammate, Russell Wilson, following the Denver Broncos’ decision to bench Wilson for the concluding two weeks of the 2023 season. This development unfolded after Smith replaced Wilson as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, post Wilson’s trade to the Broncos before the commencement of the 2022 season.

Geno Smith’s Message of Support

Smith’s message of support surfaced after the revelation of Wilson’s benching. The Seahawks’ quarterback posted “FREE 3” on social media, a reference to Wilson’s jersey number. Smith, who joined the Seahawks in 2019 after stints with the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers, had limited exposure as a backup, featuring in only five games before assuming the starting position. His performance since has been commendable, winning him the Comeback Player of the Year last season and earning his first Pro Bowl nomination.

(Read Also: River Plate’s Preseason Preparations in the U.S. Post-Champion’s Trophy Victory)

The Uncertainty Surrounding Russell Wilson

Wilson, in contrast, is grappling with uncertainty with the Broncos. His benching is reportedly linked to concerns about a possible injury, which could trigger a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025. This guarantee becomes fully guaranteed in March, with Wilson also due $39 million in 2024. Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, clarified that the decision to bench Wilson aimed at invigorating the team’s offensive abilities.

(Read Also: Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr. and Thibaut Courtois Make Waves in NBA Amidst Injury Hiatus)

Jarrett Stidham Steps Up

As a result, Jarrett Stidham will take over from Wilson as the starter for the remaining games of the season. The spotlight now shifts to the question of whether Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos is drawing to a close. Meanwhile, Smith continues to impress with the Seahawks, despite uncertainties surrounding his future with the team, given the flexibility in his three-year contract that allows the team to opt-out post the current season.

Read More