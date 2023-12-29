en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Geno Smith Backs Former Teammate Russell Wilson Amid Broncos’ Benching Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:58 am EST
Geno Smith Backs Former Teammate Russell Wilson Amid Broncos’ Benching Controversy

Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, Geno Smith, has expressed solidarity with his former teammate, Russell Wilson, following the Denver Broncos’ decision to bench Wilson for the concluding two weeks of the 2023 season. This development unfolded after Smith replaced Wilson as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, post Wilson’s trade to the Broncos before the commencement of the 2022 season.

Geno Smith’s Message of Support

Smith’s message of support surfaced after the revelation of Wilson’s benching. The Seahawks’ quarterback posted “FREE 3” on social media, a reference to Wilson’s jersey number. Smith, who joined the Seahawks in 2019 after stints with the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers, had limited exposure as a backup, featuring in only five games before assuming the starting position. His performance since has been commendable, winning him the Comeback Player of the Year last season and earning his first Pro Bowl nomination.

(Read Also: River Plate’s Preseason Preparations in the U.S. Post-Champion’s Trophy Victory)

The Uncertainty Surrounding Russell Wilson

Wilson, in contrast, is grappling with uncertainty with the Broncos. His benching is reportedly linked to concerns about a possible injury, which could trigger a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025. This guarantee becomes fully guaranteed in March, with Wilson also due $39 million in 2024. Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, clarified that the decision to bench Wilson aimed at invigorating the team’s offensive abilities.

(Read Also: Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr. and Thibaut Courtois Make Waves in NBA Amidst Injury Hiatus)

Jarrett Stidham Steps Up

As a result, Jarrett Stidham will take over from Wilson as the starter for the remaining games of the season. The spotlight now shifts to the question of whether Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos is drawing to a close. Meanwhile, Smith continues to impress with the Seahawks, despite uncertainties surrounding his future with the team, given the flexibility in his three-year contract that allows the team to opt-out post the current season.

Read More 

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change

By Salman Khan

2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions

By Salman Khan

Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online

By Salman Khan

Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster

By Salman Khan

Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket ...
@Cricket · 1 hour
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket ...
heart comment 0
Arsenal’s Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham

By Salman Khan

Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
Making Winter’s Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures

By Salman Khan

Making Winter's Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
America’s Captivating Winter Rail Journeys: A Scenic Exploration

By Salman Khan

America's Captivating Winter Rail Journeys: A Scenic Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
7 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
10 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
16 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
17 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
24 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
25 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
26 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
38 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
59 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app