Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano Claims Seventh in Shot Put at Ohio Indoor State Meet

At the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Division II-III indoor state meet, Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano showcased her talent by securing seventh place in the shot put event. This achievement at the SPIRE Academy highlighted her return to the podium, marking a significant moment in her athletic career. Palmisano, who had previously competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association outdoor state meet, threw a remarkable 37-10.5 to earn her spot among the top competitors.

Breakthrough Performance

"I was very happy with my throw," Palmisano expressed, attributing her success to the effective guidance of her coach, Annah Haessler. Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, Palmisano managed to overcome them with improved performances, thanks to the strategic tips from Haessler. Besides her achievement in the shot put, Palmisano also excelled in the weight throw, where she finished 13th with a personal record toss of 38-11, demonstrating her versatile talent in field events.

Team Efforts and Future Aspirations

The Geneva Eagles also made their mark in relay events. The team, comprising Maggie Moon, Grace Dubsky, Mackenzie Lyons, and Mya Evangelista, secured a 10th-place finish in the 4X800 relay, setting a new personal record. Their efforts were complemented by the 4X400 relay team, which included Gabby Boyd, Moon, Evangelista, and Syd Parker, finishing 23rd. Coach Jason Dalton praised the teams for their hard work and expressed optimism for the upcoming outdoor season.

Looking Ahead

With the indoor season now behind her, Palmisano sets her sights on the outdoor season with ambitious goals. Aiming to surpass the 40-foot mark in the shot put, she is determined to climb higher on the podium at the state meet. Her performance at the SPIRE Academy serves as a promising indicator of what's to come, as both Palmisano and her coaches look forward to achieving greater heights in the future. As the Geneva Eagles prepare for the outdoor season, their recent successes at the state meet have undoubtedly set a strong foundation for the challenges ahead.