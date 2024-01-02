Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students

The Sunshine Coast Alternative School’s NDVR program has been bestowed with a munificent donation of new mountain bikes, enhancing their unique ‘bike library’. This initiative, designed to educate youngsters in cycling, proficiency enhancement, and instilling safety and assurance while biking, has been pivotal in aiding at-risk students.

Generous Donations Reinvigorate the Program

Experiencing a blow when seven of their precious bicycles were filched, the community rallied to replenish these vital resources. This outreach of support has revitalized the program, continuing its mission to impart invaluable skills, inspire confidence, and promote interaction between students and teachers.

Beyond Cycling: A Tool for Transformation

Launched in 2018 with a grant from Vancouver Coastal Health, this program has been more than just a platform for biking. The bikes, initially acquired with discounts from Elphi Cycles, have served as significant tools for outdoor education. The NDVR program has been instrumental in fostering a spirit of active transportation among students from grades five to seven.

Teaching Maintenance, Building Community

Furthermore, these bicycles are not merely for riding. They are educational tools that teach students about equipment maintenance and contribute to community trail building and cleaning. Teachers have noted remarkable growth in students’ skills and self-confidence, with some students cultivating a deep-seated passion for biking. This generous donation guarantees that students, who might otherwise lack access to such resources, can continue reaping the benefits of this transformative program.