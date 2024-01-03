Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC’s Defensive Coordinator

Gene Chizik, the esteemed 62-year-old defensive coordinator for the University of North Carolina’s (UNC’s) football team, has announced his decision not to return for the 2024 season. This revelation came to light on Wednesday, following the Tar Heels’ recent defeat at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against West Virginia, concluding their season with an 8-5 record.

Assessing the Team’s Performance

Under Chizik’s leadership, the team ranked 95th in total defense and 72nd in scoring defense on a national scale. Despite these figures showing a marked improvement from the previous season, the decision for Chizik to step down was deemed necessary. UNC’s head coach, Mack Brown, lauded Chizik’s coaching abilities and mentorship, signaling that their mutual decision to part ways was in the best interest of both Chizik and the program.

Chizik’s Legacy and Future Prospects

Chizik previously served as UNC’s defensive coordinator in 2015-16. He took a hiatus for family reasons and television work before making a comeback in 2022. His coaching career is highlighted by a BCS national championship win with Auburn in 2010 and a national championship with Texas in 2005. Expressing gratitude for his time at UNC and his productive relationship with Mack Brown, Chizik wished the team continued success in his departing statement.

Looking Towards the Future

With Chizik’s departure, UNC is now on the hunt for their third defensive coordinator since the return of Mack Brown in 2019. Possibilities being considered include promoting Tommy Thigpen or making an external hire. Charlton Warren will remain on staff as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, whilst the search for a new coordinator is underway. Additionally, Tim Cross will not return after five seasons as a defensive line coach, with analyst Ted Monachino set to coach the D-line moving forward.