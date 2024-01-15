Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women’s Golf

The stage is set for the 2024 LPGA Tour to begin with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida. As the tension mounts, Scottish golfer Gemma Dryburgh stands confident and prepared, her eyes set on the prize, ready to compete at the highest levels of women’s golf. A breakthrough year in 2022, a title victory at the TOTO Japan Classic, and consistent performances across all majors have secured Dryburgh a firm footing in the sport’s top tier.

A Rising Star in Women’s Golf

Dryburgh’s journey has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Her contribution to Team Europe’s Solheim Cup victory and a career-high world ranking are testaments to her skill and determination. Today, she finds herself looking up to players who were once her idols, feeling more integrated into the top echelons of the sport.

Women’s Golf: A Growing Sport

With the LPGA Tour expanding and offering more events and prize money in 2024, the growth of women’s golf is palpable. Dryburgh is excited about this evolution and the increased recognition the sport is getting. She relishes the challenge posed by bigger crowds and heightened exposure, particularly after savoring the electrifying Solheim Cup atmosphere.

Looking Forward to 2024

As the 2024 LPGA season begins, Dryburgh is optimistic about her prospects, especially after a top-20 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament last year. She spent the offseason preparing in the U.S and is keen to demonstrate her improvements. The Women’s Open at St Andrews holds personal significance for Dryburgh, being a venue with familial connections. She is determined to peak at that major event, adding another feather to her already impressive cap.