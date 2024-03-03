GCW Keep In Touch 2024: Virgil Tribute, Title Defenses Highlight Indianapolis Show

The GCW Keep In Touch event, held on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, was a night filled with high-octane matches, touching tributes, and title defenses that captivated the audience both onsite and online via TrillerTV+. The event kicked off with a heartfelt 10-bell salute to the late wrestling icon Virgil, setting a somber yet respectful tone for the evening.

Advertisment

Memorable Matches and Tributes

One of the night's highlights included the opener where Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini) successfully retained their GCW Tag Titles against Alec Price and Cole Radrick, setting the stage for an evening where champions stood tall. Additionally, the event paid homage to Spyder Nate Webb's 25-year career in pro wrestling, showcasing the deep respect GCW holds for its veterans and their contributions to the sport.

Champions Shine Bright

Advertisment

Throughout the night, several champions defended their titles valiantly. Sawyer Wreck and Calvin Tankman emerged victorious in their respective matches, displaying their dominance and agility in the ring. The main event saw Blake Christian, accompanied by Shane Mercer, retain the GCW World Title against Arik Cannon in a match that had fans on the edge of their seats, proving once again why he's a top figure in GCW.

Intergender and Tag Team Thrills

Intergender matches and tag team chaos also took center stage, with Billie Starkz overcoming Billy Roc in a competitive intergender match, and the team of Nick Gage and Maki Itoh triumphing over The Rejects (Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch). These matches highlighted the diversity and inclusivity of GCW's booking, offering something for every wrestling fan.

As GCW Keep In Touch concluded, fans were left reflecting on an event that beautifully balanced tributes with thrilling in-ring action. The night was not just about preserving the legacy of past legends like Virgil but also about showcasing the current and future stars of GCW, who continue to push the boundaries of professional wrestling. With each match, GCW cements its place as a promotion that honors its history while boldly looking forward.