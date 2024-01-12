Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy

In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, the French basketball unit, popularly known as the Gazelles, clinched a nail-biting victory against their Italian adversaries in Sassari, Italy. The showdown concluded with a final score of 66-69, putting the Gazelles in a solid position for qualifying for the Eurocup quarter-finals.

Strong Start and Resilient Performance

Despite the high stakes and palpable tension, the Gazelles demonstrated a powerful start, leading the match 16-25 in the initial stages. This remarkable lead was largely due to the exceptional performance of Badiane. With 14 points scored by halftime, Badiane not only proved her mettle as a formidable player but also showcased a triumphant return from a hand injury that could have sidelined her.

Weathering the Italian Comeback

The Italian side, however, did not concede without a fight. They launched a challenging comeback in the 28th minute, closing the gap to a mere point at 51-52. Despite the mounting pressure, the Gazelles displayed remarkable composure. Romane Berniès, in a pivotal moment, sank a crucial 3-point shot that swung the momentum back in favor of the Gazelles, contributing significantly to the team’s victory.

Looking Forward to the Return Match

With this victory under their belt, the Gazelles’ focus now shifts to the return match scheduled for Thursday, January 18, in Lattes. A win in this game could cement their place in the quarter-finals of the Eurocup. The match also witnessed commendable performances from Jenkins, who scored 10 points, and Alston and Linskens, who contributed a hefty 12 and 16 points respectively.