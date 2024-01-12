Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City’s New Sporting Director

In a move that signals a significant shift in its leadership, Sporting Kansas City has announced the appointment of Gavin Wilkinson as its new sporting director. The announcement came on January 11, 2024, and despite a past mired in controversy, Wilkinson, the former president of the Portland Thorns, brings with him 12 years of executive leadership experience in Major League Soccer. His tenure with the Portland Timbers witnessed him navigate through turbulent waters, even as he was implicated in an independent investigation into the club’s response to misconduct allegations.

Wilkinson’s Controversial Past

In 2022, Wilkinson was fired following investigations into the Portland Thorns’ handling of misconduct allegations. The investigation was spearheaded by former Attorney General Sally Yates and implicated Wilkinson for his role in hiring coach Paul Riley, who was later dismissed due to misconduct claims in 2021. The controversy has undoubtedly cast a long shadow over Wilkinson’s otherwise successful career in soccer management.

Roles and Responsibilities

At Sporting Kansas City, Wilkinson will be responsible for managing player recruitment, roster building, budgeting, and the technical staff. His ability to construct competitive teams undoubtedly played a significant role in his hiring. However, his work will not go unscrutinized. Peter Vermes, the club’s manager since 2009, has been promoted to chief soccer officer, a role that will oversee Wilkinson’s work.

Vermes’ Historic Tenure

Peter Vermes’ promotion comes on the back of an illustrious career as Sporting KC’s manager. The longest-tenured coach in MLS history, Vermes has led the team to numerous successes. These include the 2013 MLS Cup, three U.S. Open Cups, and 11 playoff appearances since 2011. His role as chief soccer officer will ensure that Sporting Kansas City continues its tradition of success, even as it navigates this new chapter under Wilkinson’s leadership.