Gavaskar Urges BCCI: Triple Ranji Fees, Reschedule for IPL Prep

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to significantly increase the pay for domestic cricketers, particularly those playing in the Ranji Trophy, to ensure a stronger participation base. Additionally, he suggested that the tournament be rescheduled to accommodate the Indian Premier League (IPL) training schedules, aiming to prevent situations like Ishan Kishan's recent withdrawal from domestic matches for IPL preparations.

Ranji Trophy: The Cradle of Indian Test Cricket

Emphasizing the Ranji Trophy's role in nurturing future Test talents, Gavaskar highlighted the need for financial incentives to boost player participation. Citing the BCCI's recent incentive system for Test players, he proposed a similar, if not more substantial, approach for domestic cricketers. Doubling or tripling match fees, according to Gavaskar, could significantly reduce the number of players withdrawing from the tournament for financial reasons or to prepare for the IPL.

Rescheduling for IPL Readiness

Gavaskar pointed out the clash in schedules between the Ranji Trophy and IPL preparations, which has led to players like Ishan Kishan opting out of domestic matches. To address this, he proposed starting the Ranji Trophy in October and wrapping it up by mid-December. This schedule would not only prevent player withdrawals but also provide ample time for those involved in the IPL to train and recover adequately before the T20 league commences.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Indian Cricket

The proposed changes by Gavaskar could have far-reaching implications for Indian cricket. By ensuring that domestic cricketers are adequately compensated, the BCCI could foster a more competitive and robust domestic circuit. Moreover, adjusting the calendar to accommodate the IPL could help in balancing the demands of international and league commitments, ensuring players are at their peak for both formats. While the BCCI's response to these suggestions remains to be seen, the potential benefits to Indian cricket's health and competitive edge are undeniable.