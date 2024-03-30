Gavaskar Criticizes RCB's Support for Kohli Amid IPL 2024 Loss to KKR

Amid the fervor of IPL 2024, Virat Kohli's exceptional performance could not save Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The cricketing world watched as Kohli's 83-run knock from 59 balls became a topic of heated discussion, especially with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar pointing out the lack of support from Kohli's teammates. This match not only ended RCB's winning streak but also highlighted potential areas of improvement for the team as they move forward in the tournament.

Stellar Performance Overshadowed

Despite Kohli's best efforts, including forming crucial partnerships with Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's batting lineup faltered, finishing at 182 for six. Gavaskar's disappointment was palpable as he criticized the team's overall performance, suggesting that with adequate support, Kohli could have reached a century. This criticism sheds light on the need for a more cohesive team effort to complement individual brilliance.

KKR's Dominance Continues

KKR's chase was marked by explosive innings from Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer, who made quick work of RCB's total, securing the victory with seven wickets in hand. This win extends KKR's impressive record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, maintaining their unbeaten streak against RCB since 2015. The match underscored KKR's strategic prowess and ability to perform under pressure, elements that RCB will need to counter in future encounters.

Looking Ahead for RCB

As RCB prepares to face Lucknow Super Giants, the focus will undoubtedly be on strengthening their batting lineup and strategizing to better support key players like Kohli. Gavaskar's critique offers a crucial perspective