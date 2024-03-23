Gautam Gambhir's Sunil Narine Opener Move Backfires in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash

It was back in 2017, following his success in the Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League, when Gautam Gambhir, then the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), pushed Sunil Narine to open for the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Seven years later, as Gambhir returned as a mentor for the Kolkata side, Narine was yet again promoted back to his old role, but unlike previous times, the move backfired, leaving KKR fans angry.

The Strategic Shift

Narine made his debut for KKR in 2012. It took Kolkata five years to acknowledge his batting prowess as Gambhir pushed him to open for the franchise as a pinch hitter. The ploy bore great results for KKR as Narine forged a stellar partnership with Chris Lynn, which emerged to be one of the most dangerous pairs against the new ball in T20 history. The strategy eventually faded over the years after Narine's weakness against the short ball was exposed as the West Indies star was pushed down the order over the last few years. However, on Saturday, in KKR's IPL 2024 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Narine was back as an opener for the side alongside Phil Salt.

Backfire and Fan Reactions

However, the move backfired as Narine was dismissed for just two off four balls. He was run out in the final delivery of the second over after finding himself halfway down the track when a direct throw from Shahbaz Ahmed castled down the stumps at the non-striker's end. Following the dismissal, KKR fans were left furious as they took aim at Gambhir. A few days before the start of the IPL 2024 tournament, Gambhir, speaking at an event in Kolkata, lauded Narine for the sacrifices he made for KKR. "From being reported, to being banned from playing the Champions League final, remodelling his action, coming back and doing the same stuff year after year. He had to go through a lot," the former India cricketer said.

Match Dynamics and Team Strategies

Earlier in the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR, who named Narine, Andre Russell, Salt, and Mitchell Starc as their four overseas players. Sunrisers, on the other hand, picked captain Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen as their overseas players.