en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir’s Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir’s Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone

Gautam Adani, the head of the Adani Group, has voiced his support for Amir Lone, the captain of the para cricket team of Jammu and Kashmir, applauding his doggedness and resolve despite confronting adversities. Adani has promised to champion Lone’s cause via a social media post, stating that the Adani Foundation would provide all necessary assistance. Lone, who lost both arms in an unfortunate incident when he was young, has drawn attention and praise for his extraordinary cricketing prowess. The cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, has also recognized Lone’s commitment and dedication to cricket, expressing an interest in meeting him.

A Tribute to Lone’s Resilience

Lone’s remarkable journey and unique playing style have been a source of inspiration for many. He bowls with his legs and bats using his shoulder and neck, a testimony to his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to the sport. His professional cricketing journey began in 2013 and since then, he has been a beacon of hope and resilience, breaking barriers and challenging norms.

Support from Legends and Tycoons

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Adani have acknowledged Lone’s passion and dedication to cricket. Tendulkar has expressed a desire to meet Lone personally, a gesture that reflects the high regard in which Lone’s skills are held. Adani’s commitment to support Lone’s journey through his foundation is a testament to the cricketer’s remarkable spirit and determination. This support has been a morale booster for Lone and has only strengthened his resolve to continue pursuing his passion.

Impact and Reactions

The support extended by Adani and Tendulkar has been well-received by Lone’s family and fans. Lone’s wife expressed profound gratitude towards both Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Adani for their support. The backing from such eminent personalities has not only highlighted Lone’s unique journey but also brought to the fore the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals in pursuing their dreams.

0
India Inspiration/Motivation Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
28 seconds ago
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
Despite the completion of a grand new building that approximately cost ₹9 crore, around 1,500 students at Government Senior Secondary School Indrapuri remain confined to an old, inadequate facility. This state-of-the-art building, which began construction in 2016, has witnessed transitions through three different government regimes – Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, and currently the Aam Aadmi
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
52 seconds ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
4 mins ago
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
41 seconds ago
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
DCP Implements Stringent Measures to Enhance City Security
45 seconds ago
DCP Implements Stringent Measures to Enhance City Security
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
49 seconds ago
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
13 seconds
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
27 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
28 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
41 seconds
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
49 seconds
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
52 seconds
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
3 mins
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app