Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir’s Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone

Gautam Adani, the head of the Adani Group, has voiced his support for Amir Lone, the captain of the para cricket team of Jammu and Kashmir, applauding his doggedness and resolve despite confronting adversities. Adani has promised to champion Lone’s cause via a social media post, stating that the Adani Foundation would provide all necessary assistance. Lone, who lost both arms in an unfortunate incident when he was young, has drawn attention and praise for his extraordinary cricketing prowess. The cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, has also recognized Lone’s commitment and dedication to cricket, expressing an interest in meeting him.

A Tribute to Lone’s Resilience

Lone’s remarkable journey and unique playing style have been a source of inspiration for many. He bowls with his legs and bats using his shoulder and neck, a testimony to his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to the sport. His professional cricketing journey began in 2013 and since then, he has been a beacon of hope and resilience, breaking barriers and challenging norms.

Support from Legends and Tycoons

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Adani have acknowledged Lone’s passion and dedication to cricket. Tendulkar has expressed a desire to meet Lone personally, a gesture that reflects the high regard in which Lone’s skills are held. Adani’s commitment to support Lone’s journey through his foundation is a testament to the cricketer’s remarkable spirit and determination. This support has been a morale booster for Lone and has only strengthened his resolve to continue pursuing his passion.

Impact and Reactions

The support extended by Adani and Tendulkar has been well-received by Lone’s family and fans. Lone’s wife expressed profound gratitude towards both Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Adani for their support. The backing from such eminent personalities has not only highlighted Lone’s unique journey but also brought to the fore the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals in pursuing their dreams.