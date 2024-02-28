Gauhati University Champions Physical and Mental Well-being with National Science Day Celebrations

Gauhati University recently marked National Science Day with an event that not only celebrated scientific achievements but also emphasized the importance of physical and mental well-being among students. Hosted at the V.V.Rao Research Scholars' Hostel, the gathering saw participation from over 200 students and teachers, featuring distinguished speakers and a variety of activities designed to foster educational and physical development.

Empowering Speeches and Generous Donations

Highlighting the event were insightful speeches delivered by key faculty members, including Dr. Biman Medhi from the Physics Department and Prof. Dhubajyoti Saharia, the warden and Head of the Geography Department. Their messages focused on the significance of integrating physical activities with academic pursuits to ensure a holistic development of students. In a generous move to support this initiative, donations of sports accessories were made by the research scholars and Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, the Director of Student Welfare. These contributions are aimed at enhancing the sports facilities available to students, thereby promoting a healthier and more active campus lifestyle.

Quiz Competition: A Blend of Intelligence and Enthusiasm

Adding an educational twist to the day's celebrations, a quiz competition was organized, testing students on various scientific topics. The competition sparked a lively engagement among the participants, with winners being awarded attractive prizes. This segment of the event underscored the university's commitment to academic excellence and intellectual stimulation, alongside its focus on physical well-being.

Linking Physical Education to Academic Success

The event at Gauhati University serves as a practical application of recent research, which advocates for the integration of physical education into the academic curriculum to boost student well-being and performance. A study published in Scientific Reports proposes a novel fuzzy evaluation model for assessing physical education teaching methods in colleges and universities, utilizing artificial intelligence. This model demonstrates the potential of enhanced physical education programs to significantly improve students' physical and mental health, thereby contributing to their overall academic success.

The successful observance of National Science Day at Gauhati University highlights the institution's proactive approach in promoting a balanced educational environment. By combining intellectual pursuits with physical activities, the university is setting a precedent for holistic student development. The enthusiastic participation of students and faculty alike reflects a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining physical and mental health alongside academic achievements. This event not only celebrates the wonders of science but also underscores the critical role of well-being in fostering a vibrant and productive academic community.