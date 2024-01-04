en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Gaudet’s Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Gaudet’s Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies

In a thrilling display of ice hockey, Jake Gaudet emerged as the hero for the Cleveland Monsters, scoring a decisive goal early in the third period against the Toronto Marlies. The goal, netted just 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the period, tipped the scales in favor of the Monsters, concluding the game with a 2-1 victory on January 3.

A Tight Contest

Throughout this nerve-wracking matchup, the Monsters and the Marlies were neck and neck. The Monsters’ goalie, Jet Greaves, played a pivotal role in the win, deflecting a whopping total of 29 shots throughout the match. His stellar performance was integral to keeping the Marlies’ score to a minimum and securing the win for the Monsters.

Monsters’ Comeback

Earlier in the game, the Monsters’ forward, Carson Meyer, laid the groundwork for the team’s comeback. Midway through the second period, Meyer scored his 14th goal of the season, successfully tying the game at 1-1 and setting the stage for Gaudet’s game-winning goal.

Continued Success for the Monsters

The victory over the Marlies extends the Monsters’ impressive form, marking their eighth win in the last nine games. With a record of 22 wins, 8 losses, 1 overtime loss, and no shootout losses, the Monsters are on a formidable trajectory. The team is eager to maintain their momentum in their upcoming game against Rochester on January 5.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
25 mins ago
From Youth Hockey to Professional Play: The Journey of Hunter Lellig
From the frosty rinks of youth hockey to the professional ice arenas of the ECHL, Hunter Lellig, a native of Waterloo, Iowa, has etched his journey onto the annals of hockey. Lellig’s odyssey began with the Chicago Missions program, continued through the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and now finds him skating close to home for the
From Youth Hockey to Professional Play: The Journey of Hunter Lellig
UNO Mavericks Prepare for High-Level College Hockey Action at Desert Classic
2 hours ago
UNO Mavericks Prepare for High-Level College Hockey Action at Desert Classic
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
3 hours ago
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
1 hour ago
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
1 hour ago
Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
1 hour ago
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
Latest Headlines
World News
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
20 seconds
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
22 seconds
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
35 seconds
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
38 seconds
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
49 seconds
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
49 seconds
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
54 seconds
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
1 min
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
2 mins
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app