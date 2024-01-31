Gateway Avenges Aurora Central Loss with a 72-64 Victory: High School Basketball Highlights

In a thrilling display of high school basketball, the Gateway boys' team turned the tables on Aurora Central, securing a crucial 72-64 victory on their home turf. This triumph, a sweet redemption from their previous loss, balanced their season record to 9-9, placing them in a neck-to-neck race with Aurora Central at the summit of the Colorado League standings.

Von Boeckman's Stellar Performance

Notably, the match, which saw Gateway maintaining a lead from the outset to the end, marked their fifth consecutive win. The star of the evening was undoubtedly Hayden Von Boeckman, whose season-high 30 points were instrumental in the victory. His sterling performance was well-supported by teammates Maximus Matthews, who scored 14 points, and Kaiemion Ashley and Knyle Serrell, who netted 9 points each.

Aurora's Winning Streak Halted

Despite a commendable fight, Aurora Central's streak of victories was clipped at four games. Camron Crisp stood out from their team, scoring 20 points, followed by Charles Laurendine II and Christopher Perkins, who contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Upcoming Challenges and Celebrations

As Gateway prepares to commemorate its 50th anniversary in the next game against Thornton, this match will also determine the tiebreaker for their season series. In contrast, Aurora Central will be focusing on clinching a two-game sweep in their imminent face-off against Adams City.