Sports

Gate City’s Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico’s Performance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Gate City’s Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico’s Performance

Gate City High School’s girls basketball team made an impressive comeback against John Battle Trojans, ending the game with a 53-43 victory. The win was largely due to the noteworthy performance of Jaydyn Carrico, who scored 26 points, including nine crucial ones in the fourth quarter. This led to a turnaround that saw the team overcome a seven-point deficit, entering the final period.

Carrico’s Pivotal Performance

Gate City’s victory was marked by the exceptional skills displayed by Jaydyn Carrico. Her noteworthy performance of scoring 26 points, particularly the nine she bagged in the last quarter, was instrumental in the team’s comeback. Carrico’s stellar performance was complemented by teammate Myah Carrico, who contributed 12 points to the win. Candi Keller also added to the victory by scoring all four of her points in the decisive final quarter.

Coach’s Acclaim and Other Notable Performances

Gate City’s coach, Kelly Smith Houseright, lauded the team’s resilience, especially their fourth-quarter performance. Other standout performances across various games included South Shore’s loss to Harlan County, Mike Reece’s buzzer-beater for Lebanon, and performances from players such as Landon Lee, Wyatt Bush, and Ella Moss.

Updates from ARBY’S CLASSIC and Other Games

In the ARBY’S CLASSIC, Mater Lakes emerged as the victors. Updates on local professionals like Mac McClung were also shared. In other games, Wise County Central dominated Lee High with Madison Looney and Emmah McAmis both scoring 21 points, Abingdon defeated Union with Chloe Reynolds scoring 13 points, and Rye Cove defeated Twin Springs with Kaylee Lamb scoring 26 points. On the boys’ side, Eastside defeated Thomas Walker with Will Johnson scoring 18 points, and Richlands edged out East Ridge with Wynnter Boyd scoring 30 points.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

