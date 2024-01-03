en English
China

Gas Volleyball Gains Momentum in China: A Look at the 2023 Samaranch Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
Gas Volleyball Gains Momentum in China: A Look at the 2023 Samaranch Cup

At the heart of China’s Sichuan province, in the city of Xichang, a unique spectacle unfolded, captivating both local and international attention. A sport, born in the 1980s and cherished by many, took the center stage and attracted nearly 150 teams from 26 Chinese provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions, alongside a team from Australia—the 2023 Samaranch Cup Gas Volleyball Invitational.

The Rise of Gas Volleyball

Traditionally known as gas volleyball, balloon volleyball, or light volleyball, the sport has become a popular alternative to conventional volleyball. The game is characterized by lighter balls and smaller courts with lower nets, accommodating all ages and skill levels. Its charm lies not only in its accessibility but also in its ability to evoke nostalgia and emotional connection among its players.

A Showcase of Unity and Passion

The event, honoring former International Olympic Committee president Juan Antonio Samaranch, gathered former Olympians, overseas enthusiasts, and local players, showcasing nearly 500 thrilling matches over six days. Notably, this year, the tournament welcomed its first international participants, with a Sydney-based club journeying over 8,600 kilometers to partake in the games. Such participation underscores the global reach and appeal of the sport.

China’s Ambition for Mass Fitness

Gas volleyball resonates deeply with China’s vision of becoming a world-class sporting nation by 2035. The sport serves as an excellent exercise option for an aging society, aligning with China’s mass fitness campaign. Former national men’s volleyball team member, Xiao Qingsong, highlights the nostalgic and emotional significance of the event, further solidifying its importance in the country’s sports culture.

The success of the 2023 Samaranch Cup Gas Volleyball Invitational, reflected in its expanding international reach and plans for future events, showcases the burgeoning interest in gas volleyball. As China continues to foster a culture of physical fitness and wellness, gas volleyball is poised to gain further momentum, underscoring the country’s commitment to holistic health and sportsmanship.

China
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

