Gary Woodland's Triumphant Return to Golf After Brain Surgery

In an extraordinary demonstration of grit and perseverance, professional golfer and 2019 US Open champion, Gary Woodland is making his return to the PGA Tour at the Sony Open, just four months after undergoing brain surgery to remove a lesion that was causing him intense fear and anxiety. This marks a significant milestone in his recovery journey, a testament to his resilience and the overwhelming support from the golf community.

Unveiling the Invisible Battle

Woodland's journey leading up to the surgery was marked with symptoms like jolts of unfounded fears, hand tremors, chills, and low energy. Despite these crippling symptoms and being on medication, he managed to play in 10 tournaments, making cuts in eight of them, a feat that speaks volumes about his dedication to the game.

Brain Surgery and The Road to Recovery

The surgery took place on September 18 and involved a significant incision in his skull. Although not all of the lesion could be safely excised, the operation was successful in removing the benign tumor and eliminating the fear-driven feelings that were severely impacting Woodland's stamina and ability to focus. Post-surgery, his determination to return to his career remained unwavering, and with the encouragement of his wife Gabby, he began putting again two days after surgery and started swinging a club five weeks later.

Resurgence on the Green

His recovery also involved consulting with his coach Butch Harmon, who believes Woodland has the potential to be a better player than ever. As he steps onto the green at the Sony Open, it serves as a testament to his resilience and a test of his regained abilities. Despite the struggles, he finished 115th in the FedEx Cup standings and is determined to continue competing at a high level, embodying the sheer human will that transcends beyond the play.