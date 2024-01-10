en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gary Woodland’s Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Gary Woodland’s Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story

Professional golfer Gary Woodland faced a daunting health scare after the Masters tournament when he started experiencing symptoms of anxiety, shakiness, and a lack of energy. The diagnosis was a lesion on his brain, located in the area controlling fear and anxiety, which initiated partial seizures and an intense fear of death. Despite his condition, Woodland continued his professional journey on the PGA Tour, grappling with concentration and energy levels during his games.

A Private Struggle, A Public Comeback

For a period, Woodland chose to keep his condition private. He eventually sought further medical advice and braved a surgery aiming to remove as much of the tumor as possible without jeopardizing his eyesight or the function of his left side. The post-surgery period was challenging, but Woodland’s determination was unwavering. He resolved to walk out of the hospital on his own and converted his dining room into a practice area, setting the stage for his return to golf.

The Road to Recovery

Four months after surgery, Woodland was gearing up for his comeback at the Sony Open. His most recent MRI showed stability and his symptoms had notably reduced. The golfer was focused on proving that he could overcome adversity and serve as a positive role model for his children by not allowing his health scare to halt his career.

Woodland’s Resilience: An Inspiration

Woodland’s recovery journey from brain surgery to the greens of the PGA Tour is inspiring. This former U.S. Open champion, despite facing fear and anxiety, made a successful comeback to professional golf. His determination to replace fear with gratitude, understand the value of support, and show gratitude for his progress offers a powerful testament to human resilience and determination.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Williamsburg County, South Carolina, heralded the dawn of the New Year with an announcement that promises to enhance the lives of its senior citizens. On January 3rd, the community was informed of a $60,000 fund allocation designed to improve the facilities of the Vital Aging Hemingway Center. Orchestrated by Senator Ronnie Sabb of District 32
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
17 mins ago
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
18 mins ago
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
6 mins ago
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
14 mins ago
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
16 mins ago
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
46 seconds
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
48 seconds
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
53 seconds
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
1 min
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
2 mins
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
2 mins
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
3 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
3 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
4 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app